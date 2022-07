Pascagoula Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a dump trailer Saturday from Steve’s Remodeling and Gutters. The vehicle used to take the trailer is a white, extended cab Chevrolet Silverado with a Salt Life decal on the back glass. The truck also has a chrome fuel door, as well as a toolbox with two lids and a center dip. At the time of the theft, there were tires in the bed of the truck.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO