ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

‘Empty the Shelter’ hopes to find forever homes

By Caroline Soro
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJRqT_0gcwjQ5S00

“Empty the Shelter” is underway at Manhattan’s T. Russell Reitz Shelter. The event offers low adoption rates to help furry friends find new homes.


This is the first time this particular shelter has participated in “Empty the Shelters,” but they have taken in more animals than normal as of late. Shelter staff noted there’s been an unusual increase in stray and abandoned animals in the area since the middle of May.

Cattle truck flips, at least 10 cattle dead


The shelter is not in an emergency state yet, as they still have room left as of right now, but staff members say their kennels are filling up quickly. During “Empty the Shelter,” cats can be adopted for just $5, while all dogs are available for free. Bissell Pet Foundation, an organization that supports animal shelters across the county, is sponsoring dog adoptions to cover those costs.
Organizers say the adoption process is fairly easy.


“Same process — so you’ll still come in, fill out an application, do a meet and greet,” Bryce Caulk, the shelter’s director, said. “We’ll make sure that pet is the right fir for you, and do the adoption like normal.”

Caulk says all adoptable dogs and cats will be fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. The only thing left is for them to get adopted.

The event lasts until July 31st, and the shelter has plenty of friends looking for forever homes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Ribbon cutting opens this year’s Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Fiesta Mexicana is now officially underway with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon. The three day festival celebrates Hispanic culture with mexican food, dancing, music, and fun. The first Fiesta Mexicana was a one day event held on August 17, 1933, on the grounds of our Lady of Guadalupe Church. It was […]
TOPEKA, KS
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

Ripe on the 4th

Photo by Clarke Davis – Tom Rodgers stands among the newest crop of tomatoes now ready to market. He planted the seeds in early February. Tom Rodgers grew 180 tomato plants last year and harvested 5,500 pounds of tomatoes. This year he has 250 plants and because he started and nurtured them early some tomatoes were ripe on the Fourth of July.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

FORGE of Topeka Family Fun Night at Evergy plaza

TOPEKA (KSNT) – FORGE of Topeka held a family fun night Tuesday evening at Evergy Plaza. The evening included water fountains, food trucks, and a night of fun with the family. The event was free to the public The Forge Family Festival featured The Burger Bus Flavor Wagon Kona Ice Face Painting Live music on […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Pets & Animals
Manhattan, KS
Society
Manhattan, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Manhattan, KS
KSNT News

Weekend attractions bring people, revenue to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country Stampede is back in Topeka, marking the third time Top City has hosted one of the biggest country concerts in the state.  This weekend’s festivities kicked off with a pre-party, including performances from Drew Parker and Colt Ford. Early campers were able to pretend Wednesday’s concerts, and those individuals represent just […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Capper Foundation celebrates founder’s birthday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation hosted a birthday celebration for their founder, Senator Arthur Capper Thursday morning at their Tenth street location, 3500 S.W. Tenth Avenue from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “Today is an exciting day for Capper Foundation because we are carrying on a tradition that began so many years ago when […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TARC gets ready for upcoming fundraiser

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – TARC is getting ready for a brand new fundraising event coming up soon. Megan MacPherson stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us about it. You can experience a new way to golf, while helping out kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Shawnee County. TARC is holding […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Wendy’s to raise money for funeral of murdered Topeka man

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The North Topeka Wendy’s will hold a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of a. Topeka man who was shot and killed on July 5. The Wendy’s located at 2025 NW Topeka Blvd. will donate 10% of all its sales on Thursday, July 14 towards the funeral expenses of Louis Cantrell, 39, of Topeka. A spokeswoman for the restaurant said Cantrell’s 16-year-old daughter works there and they want to do what they can to help her during this difficult time.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Bissell Pet Foundation#Nexstar Media Inc
KSNT News

Fiesta Mexicana celebrates big turnout at kickoff event, gears up for main Oakland event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fiesta Mexicana organizers are celebrating after the first-ever kickoff event brought thousands to downtown Topeka. Alicia Guerrero-Chavez stopped by 27 News Wednesday morning to tell us about how organizers are now getting ready for the main event in the Oakland neighborhood. Fiesta Mexicana starts Thursday afternoon and lasts through Saturday evening. One […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Country group is part of Music Week in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As part of Topeka Music Week the country group Nebraska Showdown played their popular country music at Evergy Plaza Wednesday evening. The country concert was a kickoff to Heartland Stampede week at Heartland Motorsports Park on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 2nd annual Country Kickoff, sponsored by Fidelity State Bank & Trust […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka business accepting donations of school supplies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local arcade is helping give back to the community by collecting school supplies. Bonkers started its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Monday. The supply drive benefits Topeka Public School Administration. The business is asking patrons to drop off donations of school supplies...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
KSNT News

Topeka Music Week kickoff helps Ukrainian refugees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Music Week is in full swing culminating later this week with Fiesta Mexicana and Country Stampede. For the kickoff Sunday night though, it was about more than the vocals and the beats. Those attending the benefit concert, held at the Beacon in downtown Topeka, directly...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Capper’s iCan Swim at Hummer Sports Park this week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – iCan Swim is being held in Topeka this week at the Hummer Sports Park CapFed Natatorium. iCan Swim is sponsored and administered by the Capper Foundation of Topeka. Throughout this five-day program, instructors with the assistance of volunteers will teach 30 individuals with disabilities the foundation for safely enjoying an aquatic environment […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka family is on the lookout after guns stolen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four teenage boys broke into a home in South Topeka on Friday. They walked through the carport, peeked through the windows and walked through their side door. The family believes the group of boys thought the house was empty. “They opened the door, walked right in because my daughter was downstairs asleep, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Capital City welcomes its first Black-owned local radio station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and Lawrence welcomed their first Black-owned local radio station, 96.9 The Beat, over the airwaves at noon on Thursday. 96.9 The Beat, the Capital City’s new number one radio station for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Throwbacks in the Topeka and Lawrence areas launched at noon on Thursday, July 14, with 1,969 Beats In A Row on 96.9 KQRB-FM and online.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fire destroys rural work barn

A rural Lyon County resident's work barn is considered a total loss, after a Thursday morning fire. No one was injured. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 539 Road 150, less than two miles southwest of Emporia and a bit west of the turnpike. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Get your morning fix and happy hour kick at new coffee shop

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Coffee Bar, located on the corner of Washburn Avenue and 17th Street, is now open and ready to serve the Capitol City. The space is intended to be welcoming and inviting for anyone who wants to story, work or just have a casual place to catch up with friends. Their man […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy