Cell Phones

All iPhone owners warned: 7 ways to protect it in the heat

By Harry Pettit
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqv5i_0gcwjFch00

BAKING HOT weather impacts us all in different ways – but it's your iPhone you should really be worrying about.

As the mercury skyrockets during the UK heatwave, many may find their smartphones overheating more often than usual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7BUp_0gcwjFch00
Hot weather can force your iPhone to temporarily shut down while it cools off Credit: Apple

Brits are baking in brutal temperatures of up to 33C this week – and face another eight days of scorching temperatures.

A "danger to life" amber warning has been issued by the Met Office, with "exceptionally high" temperatures likely.

But that's not the only warning, as iPhone owners need to take special care of their gadgets.

Overheating can cause your smartphone to temporarily shut down – and can also damage your battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwCd9_0gcwjFch00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zbk4_0gcwjFch00

Here are seven ways to protect your smartphone – be it an iPhone or Android handset – in hot weather.

The list was put together by software-making firm Bespoke Software.

1. Keep it out of direct sunlight

Make sure to keep your iPhone cool by keeping it out of direct sunlight on hotter days.

It may sound obvious, but using your device while it's soaking up extra heat from the sun can cause significant damage.

Letting your iPhone get too toasty could trigger a worrying pop-up that shuts your phone down.

Even Apple has warned that letting your iPhone temperature rise too high could "permanently shorten battery life".

"Low - or high-temperature conditions might cause the device to change its behaviour," Apple explains.

High temperatures can mess up your battery life for good.

"Using an iOS device in very hot conditions can permanently shorten battery life," an Apple support post reads.

2. Remove the case

Another way to help your iPhone cool down is to remove any case you move have slapped on.

While they're a useful way to protect your device from scratches and drops, they also act as an insulating layer that can trap heat.

This is particularly true if you use a leather or rubber case, which are excellent insulators.

It may be worth weighing up whether – on hotter days – your case is doing more damage than good.

3. Turn off your phone

If your phone is getting too hot, switching it off is a good way to ensure it doesn't sustain any long-term damage.

This is a good way to shut down the processor, battery and any other parts that can get especially toasty.

Of course, this leaves you unable to use your phone, so is not a permanent solution and should only be used in emergencies.

Alternatively, you can just stop using your phone for five minutes to give it a chance to cool down.

4. Change your settings

Changing your phone's settings is another way to help it to keep cool on scorching days.

For instance, turning your screen's brightness down uses less of your phone's battery and so causes it to heat up less.

If your phone automatically turns brightness to max when you’re outside, consider turning this off.

Also by turning your data off, you’re saving battery which is also closely linked to phone temperature.

Turning your phone onto low-power mode can also help fix the issue.

5. Don't push your phone to the limit

Avoid using power-hungry apps for long periods of time.

This is particularly important for gamers, because graphics-intensive game apps can cause a phone's processor to heat up very quickly.

Certain features, such as GPS, can also cause problems when used in hot conditions or direct sunlight for an extended period of time.

6. Don't leave your phone in your pocket

Don't put your iPhone in confined places, like under bed covers or in your pocket.

Your trousers or shorts can act as an insulating layer that traps heat around your device.

This is particularly true if you're wearing something tight, such as skinny-fit jeans, that holds onto air more effectively.

7. Leave it somewhere cool

If none of the above work, you can always try storing your phone somewhere cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozuVp_0gcwjFch00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZuMX_0gcwjFch00

This might be under an electric fan or even in one of the cupboards in your kitchen.

It is not recommended that you store your phone in the fridge or freezer, however, as this can damage it.

