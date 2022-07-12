North Dakota AG rejects calls for police body camera video

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday rejected calls to release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting in Fargo and said he will personally oversee the case himself.

Wrigley’s announcement came a day after family members and their supporters demanded to see video in the death of 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown. About 50 people gathered Monday evening outside Fargo City Hall in a protest organized by a Native American group.

Wrigley said the footage will be made public once all the proceedings are complete.

“As a matter of course, law enforcement does not release evidence to the media for public consumption,” Wrigley said, noting there are only limited exceptions. “There are practical reasons, constitutional reasons and ethical considerations as well.”

Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, shot Netterville Friday after police responded to a report of people slumped over in a van. A police report said when officers arrived and tried to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle began to travel directly toward officers and O’Brien fired.

Netterville was driving the van, which police said had been reported stolen. Another man was arrested at the scene after he ignored commands of officers and was found to have methamphetamine. A third person who fled the scene was apprehended Tuesday.

Gary Netterville, Shane’s older brother, said the family has been given very little information about the death of his younger brother, Shane Netterville.

“It was just a shame what happened to him, you know we have heard only what was on the news and what was vaguely told to us, we are getting little pieces of different stories so you don’t know what actually happened,” he said.