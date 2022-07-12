ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

North Dakota AG rejects calls for police body camera video

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Tuesday rejected calls to release body camera footage of a fatal police shooting in Fargo and said he will personally oversee the case himself.

Wrigley’s announcement came a day after family members and their supporters demanded to see video in the death of 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown. About 50 people gathered Monday evening outside Fargo City Hall in a protest organized by a Native American group.

Wrigley said the footage will be made public once all the proceedings are complete.

“As a matter of course, law enforcement does not release evidence to the media for public consumption,” Wrigley said, noting there are only limited exceptions. “There are practical reasons, constitutional reasons and ethical considerations as well.”

Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the department, shot Netterville Friday after police responded to a report of people slumped over in a van. A police report said when officers arrived and tried to make contact with the occupants, the vehicle began to travel directly toward officers and O’Brien fired.

Netterville was driving the van, which police said had been reported stolen. Another man was arrested at the scene after he ignored commands of officers and was found to have methamphetamine. A third person who fled the scene was apprehended Tuesday.

Gary Netterville, Shane’s older brother, said the family has been given very little information about the death of his younger brother, Shane Netterville.

“It was just a shame what happened to him, you know we have heard only what was on the news and what was vaguely told to us, we are getting little pieces of different stories so you don’t know what actually happened,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days. On Monday, Robson’s campaign announced the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence, who will campaign with her on Friday — the same day Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Lake, creating a split-screen moment underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. The push for Robson is reminiscent of how many leading Republicans rallied around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the final stretch of his ultimately successful bid to fend off a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

North Carolina town posts boil water advisory after break

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (AP) — A western North Carolina town has issued a boil water advisory after a major water line break led to low pressure as well as a loss of water. According to the website for the town of Blowing Rock, public works employees are trying to find the source of the problem, which was reported around 3 a.m. on Monday. The town said it’s not known when the water will be restored.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
The Associated Press

6 of 9 miners rescued 20 years ago gather for reunion

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County, only miles from the Quecreek Mine, sitting with former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, news outlets reported. Blaine Mayhugh, John Phillippi, John Unger, Robert Pugh, Ronald Hileman, and Thomas “Tucker” Foy came to the track at intermission to applause from the crowd. Miners broke through stone into the uncharted mine shaft on the night of July 24, 2002, releasing millions of gallons of water and trapping them more than 200 feet below the surface. Crews drilled a small shaft and lowered a small metal capsule, bringing them up one by one until the last was lifted to safety early on the morning of July 28. “I can’t believe it’s been that long,” Hileman said. “A lot of memories still there.”
JENNERSTOWN, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

