Gypsum sewage backup impacts nearby homeowners, Eagle River

After a few weeks of an unsanctioned gathering, the Rainbow Family Gathering in Routt County is now over. Thousands camped near Hayden for the 50th anniversary celebration.The undersheriff says deputies contacted the group 94 times. The group says there are no leaders or spokespeople, instead their website stating "I think it's safe to say we're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that Peace and Love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world." The sheriff's office says during the group's 20-day stay, deputies wrote traffic tickets most of the time, but arrested nine people on multiple charges including DUI, felony drug possession, indecent exposure and out-of-county warrants.The U.S. Forest Service says it handed out many citations and made some arrests for incidents involving large quantities of fentanyl.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO