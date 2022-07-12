ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsum, CO

Gypsum sewage backup impacts nearby homeowners, Eagle River

By Vail Daily Staff Report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, residents notified the town of Gypsum that there appeared to be a backup in two manholes in the Eagle River Estates neighborhood. Ultimately, the blockage would impact around eight residences and the nearby Eagle River. Once town public works crews arrived onsite...

Colorado Government
