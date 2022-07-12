ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

By Greg Jannetta
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in...

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

