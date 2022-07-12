ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paternity Test Goes Very Wrong When Both Parents Find Out Child Isn’t Biologically Theirs

By Donny Meacham
 3 days ago
Donny Meacham

On Reddit, a woman went viral with her story about how a series of paternity tests shockingly revealed her and her husband's child isn't biologically theirs. Now, they're suing the hospital their baby was born at and trying to figure out what went wrong.

"I don't know how it happened and I haven't been able to stop crying all day. I never cheated. I love my husband, we've been together since college and he's the love of my life, he's handsome and kind and while I've slept with two other people, both were before we got together. There is no other potential father for our daughter. We were married already and actively trying for a baby," the woman began via Reddit, which was later shared on Twitter, where it went viral.

Over and over again the woman declared she "never cheated" on her husband, so she was confused why he went behind her back and DNA-tested their daughter.

"I don't know why he took that stupid test because I would never, ever cheat, but it came back negative and now he thinks he's not her dad," she continued. "I don't know how to convince him it was a faulty test and I'm so scared."

The woman tried to convince her husband she didn't cheat on him, and began offering more tests to prove that his paternity test was faulty.

"I'm scared that I won't be able to convince him," she wrote. "I just want our family to go back to normal."

In an update, the woman added that her husband was "distrustful" of her for a while. He was willing to take more tests, but "if every test came back and [he thought] I'd cheated, then he was going to 'go scorched earth.'"

In yet another update, the story turned even more bizarre: It turned out their daughter isn't biologically hers either.

"We did a few tests. Blood paternity tests for him and me, and our daughter, and we had an appointment with a chimerism specialist coming up, but that got canceled because, well, some of you guessed it, but my daughter is not biologically mine either," she wrote.

The woman added she didn't "know how this happened, but a police officer came to our house and took our statements."

Now the couple is suing the hospital where she gave birth.

The woman noted she's in shock and just wants to know what happened to her and her husband's biological child.

"I don't know what happened to my baby, and that is terrifying. I have my husband back, but my whole world was still upended, and I just wish he'd never taken that stupid test," she wrote. "I've been sleeping in my daughter's room, and I'm so afraid that she's going to be taken away from me, but at the same time I want to know where my biological daughter is, and if she's okay. I pray to god she's okay."

