Donna Marie Domingo was born and raised in Elko, Nevada. She was the first born child of Andy and Dee Domingo and older sister to Richard and Daniel Domingo. Donna was raised with a love for animals. Everyone who encountered her knew about her fierce love for dogs and horses. Donna raised horses for most of her younger life and won many National Championship Titles through multiple organizations. In her later years she had Pomeranians and gained many new friends in the “Pommy Community” from all over the World.

ELKO, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO