Cross another one off the list, Cincinnati. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band won't visit the Queen City on their 2023 upcoming tour. On July 12, Springsteen announced that he would kick off an international tour with 31 late-winter and spring dates in the United States, finishing things up in – where else? – New Jersey. It will be the first time Springsteen and his band have toured together here since 2016.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO