Massachusetts’ police licensing commission is still deciding what information about officers, agencies will be made public

By Chris Van Buskirk
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
The state’s police licensing commission is eyeing new policies that would regulate how it handles public records requests seeking information about law enforcement officers after staff said they received a surge of inquiries following the most recent recertification process. The Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission recertified thousands...

Comments / 4

bruins meat
2d ago

I hope doing this against police opens up the ability for all public servants mainly politicians to be under the same guidelines

4
