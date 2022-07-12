Massachusetts’ police licensing commission is still deciding what information about officers, agencies will be made public

BOSTON -- The Supreme Judicial Court has ruled against a GOP challenge to the state's new voting law. The Massachusetts Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the expansion of early voting, and permanent mail-in voting was unconstitutional. The high court rejected that argument. "Today is a great day for Massachusetts citizens and voters," said Secretary of State William Galvin. In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act into law. "The first aspect of the Act, which was critically timed, is the availability of vote-by-mail ballots without excuse for all voters in Massachusetts, for our upcoming September 6th primaries. As part of the...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO