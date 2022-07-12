Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

As U.S. inflation soared to 9.1% in June, reaching a 40-year high, consumers are also seeing grocery bills on the rise. KOIN 6 News spoke with a grocery store owner and a food bank on ways to access food and save money.
OMSI hosts viewing party for new James Webb Space Telescope images. The cosmos look a lot different now after seeing new images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing...
PORTLAND, Oregon — Let’s be real here. Portland’s reputation on the national stage has taken, let’s say, a bit of a hit over the past two years. If you believe certain cable news outlets, you’d think that Portland is a city of “endless riots,” at its “breaking point” with abuse becoming the “daily norm.”
Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
The once-humble midcentury modern dwellings built by Robert Rummer in Oregon are more popular than ever and rarely on the market. Many owners stay put for decades, refusing to give up a glass-enclosed central atrium, towering transparent walls and skylights that deliver a sense of the outdoors, even on wet, gray days.
For 30 years, regional government Metro has been recycling paint. MetroPaint is made from what’s left at the bottom of the can after a job—used latex paint collected at retail and regional drop-offs is transformed into fresh new paint suited for the Northwest in both formula and palette, and available to consumers at $15 a gallon in stores in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. You’ve definitely seen MetroPaint around town: It’s been used on projects ranging from the Portland Street Art Alliance to the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rising prices and global supply chain issues are putting pressure on pet owners. Local animal shelters say they’re seeing an increase in the number of people dropping off their pets and saying they can no longer afford to give their pets adequate care. Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin says it’s near capacity.
A federal judge in Portland denied an Oregon-based company’s effort to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges it’s part of a conspiracy of front groups that try to keep information about low-priced prescription drug options out of the public’s eye. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon ruled on...
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Have you treated...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
Harlan Borow: We must work together to build affordable homes for a new generation of Oregon City families.There is a severe housing shortage in the state of Oregon and particularly in the Portland metro area. According to Metro's most recent Housing Needs Analysis, developers need to build approximately 10,000 new housing units per year within the Urban Growth Boundary in the Portland metro area to overcome the current housing shortage and keep up with projected housing demand. Our Park Place Crossing (PPC) project is the result of over 20 years of research and planning and is overdue for development. The...
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Your eyes do...
Diet books from the 1970s adorned with a thin, middle-aged woman on the front. Baby sneakers. Elaborate lace bras. Glass jars and mugs galore. Ski parkas and cutoff jeans. Desks. Couches with all of their armrests, sometimes couches missing armrests. Cat food. Clogs. Plant soil. These are the items you...
A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot in Forest Grove about 25 miles west of Portland. They have destroyed ash trees across the country but this is the first time they’ve been spotted west of Colorado.
Comments / 0