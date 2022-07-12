ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

kptv.com
 2 days ago

OMSI hosts viewing party for new James Webb Space Telescope images. The cosmos...

www.kptv.com

kptv.com

Women and financial stress

PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

PDX gives airport visitors a reason to look up ... in 2024

Forget the carpet. The folks who run Portland International Airport want passengers to start looking up, not down. “People still love the carpet — and we love that they love that. We also hope that they will love our roof just as much,” said Kama Simonds, a Port of Portland spokesperson.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Vancouver, WA named one of the worst cities for renters

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

MetroPaint Is Recycled From What’s Left at the Bottom of Cans, and the Colors Are Gorgeous

For 30 years, regional government Metro has been recycling paint. MetroPaint is made from what’s left at the bottom of the can after a job—used latex paint collected at retail and regional drop-offs is transformed into fresh new paint suited for the Northwest in both formula and palette, and available to consumers at $15 a gallon in stores in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. You’ve definitely seen MetroPaint around town: It’s been used on projects ranging from the Portland Street Art Alliance to the Bybee Lakes Hope Center.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland metro animal shelters near capacity as costs rise

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rising prices and global supply chain issues are putting pressure on pet owners. Local animal shelters say they’re seeing an increase in the number of people dropping off their pets and saying they can no longer afford to give their pets adequate care. Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin says it’s near capacity.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Lawsuit Alleging Rx Conspiracy Involving Oregon Firm Moves Forward

A federal judge in Portland denied an Oregon-based company’s effort to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges it’s part of a conspiracy of front groups that try to keep information about low-priced prescription drug options out of the public’s eye. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon ruled on...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Icon Construction: A few shortsighted people impede improvements

Harlan Borow: We must work together to build affordable homes for a new generation of Oregon City families.There is a severe housing shortage in the state of Oregon and particularly in the Portland metro area. According to Metro's most recent Housing Needs Analysis, developers need to build approximately 10,000 new housing units per year within the Urban Growth Boundary in the Portland metro area to overcome the current housing shortage and keep up with projected housing demand. Our Park Place Crossing (PPC) project is the result of over 20 years of research and planning and is overdue for development. The...
OREGON CITY, OR
yachatsnews.com

One of North America’s most destructive bugs arrives in Oregon, but mostly seen as a threat to ash trees in Willamette Valley

A Portland biologist recently found an iridescent bug with the potential to wipe out Oregon’s ash trees, marking the first sighting on the West Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday that emerald ash borers, an invasive beetle whose larvae kill ash trees by burrowing into their bark, were discovered near a parking lot in Forest Grove about 25 miles west of Portland. They have destroyed ash trees across the country but this is the first time they’ve been spotted west of Colorado.
PORTLAND, OR

