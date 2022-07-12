Memorial planned for Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs

In the early hours of Thursday morning about 879,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Blackstone River, according to the Worcester Department of Public Works and Parks. The spill, which came out of an outfall pipe behind the Walmart on Tobias Boland Way, was likely made up of untreated or partially treated sewage and waste, the department said in a notification it sent out Thursday.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO