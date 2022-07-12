ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Memorial planned for Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs

By Kiernan Dunlop
 2 days ago
A memorial to celebrate the life of Worcester EMS Paramedic Seth Ebbs is scheduled for July 17, according to Worcester EMS. Ebbs died suddenly on June 12, according to Worcester EMS Chief Norm Soucie. “Seth was an excellent paramedic who was well...

