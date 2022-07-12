Kale Clague: Cut loose my Montreal

With people around the NHL scratching their heads as to what exactly it is the Chicago Blackhawks are trying to accomplish, Scott Powers broke the news that the franchise has signed forwards Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou to new deals at the opening of NHL free agency. Considering all the deals the team has made to send out a series of players, there it’s not at all clear what the game plan is in Chicago right now. The most likely bet is that GM Kyle Davidson is hoping both will have strong seasons and then he can trade them for picks at the 2022-23 trade deadline.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO