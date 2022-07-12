ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kale Clague: Cut loose my Montreal

 2 days ago

Clague won't receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens, which means he'll become...

Yardbarker

Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Class Recap

The Detroit Red Wings’ 2022 Draft class is classic Steve Yzerman. The Red Wings’ general manager has developed a reputation for inscrutability, and that was on full display on July 7 and 8. Most, if not all, of the team’s selections were considered “off-the-board” by most and has led to tons of evaluators poking holes in Detroit’s draft class. Here’s hoping that Yzerman and the Red Wings’ amateur scouting staff have found some diamonds in the rough once again.
DETROIT, MI
Kale Clague
Yardbarker

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth, sign goalie Louis Domingue

The New York Rangers were able to trade defenseman Patrik Nemeth and his entire cap hit off the books to the Arizona Coyotes. After opting not to buy Nemeth out on Tuesday, the Rangers were able to shed his entire $2.5 million cap hit for two seasons but at a cost. GM Chris Drury has to add a second round pick in 2025, plus a conditional pick that will either be a second round pick in 2024 or 2026.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Coyotes Sign Dauphin to One-Year Contract

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. The 27-year-old Dauphin recorded 4-8-12 with 25 penalty minutes (PIM) in 38 games with the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
#Montreal#Open Market
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Staying in Vegas

Smith (knee) signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Smith will remain in Vegas on a deal with an identical cap hit to his last contract. The 31-year-old should remain a fixture of the Golden Knights' top six and power-play group as a steady two-way winger. He'll be counted on for more offense after Vegas shipped out Max Pacioretty to create enough cap space to get Smith's deal done.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Robby Fabbri: Won't be ready for 2022-23

Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Flyers' Louis Belpedio: Joining Philly organization

Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

No. 1 pick Juraj Slafkovsky signs deal with Montreal Canadiens; No. 4 pick Shane Wright signs contract with Seattle Kraken

Winger Juraj Slafkovsky and center Shane Wright, the first and fourth overall picks in last week's NHL draft, signed their entry-level contracts Wednesday. Slafkovsky, selected first overall by the Montreal Canadiens, signed a three-year entry-level contract. The 18-year-old, who played in 38 games for TPS Turku in the Liiga in Finland last season, made quite an impression at the Beijing Olympics by scoring seven goals in seven games to lead Slovakia to the bronze medal in men's hockey.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL
Hockey
Sports
WKMI

Could Scotty Bowman Be Returning To The Detroit Red Wings?

There's no doubt that the Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a re-build and Steve Yzerman is doing everything in his power to get this hockey franchise back to their old winning ways, as it's been 14 years since they last hoisted the cup. It's possible that one key factor in the 4 cup wins since 1997 was one of the most decorated coaches of all time, Scotty Bowman. Bowman holds the record for most wins in league history, with 1,248 wins, and has won 9 Stanley Cup Championships. Now, there's a good chance he could come back to Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Scratched from Thursday's lineup

Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers bring in Justin Braun, Nicolas Deslauriers

There’s currently no confirmation on the specifics either of their contracts, but it’s believed that Deslauriers’ will be four years for under $2 million, and Braun’s is supposedly for one year at $1 million. Braun is a returning face for the Flyers, as he spent parts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou

With people around the NHL scratching their heads as to what exactly it is the Chicago Blackhawks are trying to accomplish, Scott Powers broke the news that the franchise has signed forwards Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou to new deals at the opening of NHL free agency. Considering all the deals the team has made to send out a series of players, there it’s not at all clear what the game plan is in Chicago right now. The most likely bet is that GM Kyle Davidson is hoping both will have strong seasons and then he can trade them for picks at the 2022-23 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Remains on bench Thursday

Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Goes on restricted list

The Royals placed Isbel (personal) on the restricted list Thursday. Isbel is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Infielder Nick Pratto was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Isbel on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO

