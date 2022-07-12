New Islands Expressway Bridge down to one lane for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah neighborhoods are trying to get something done about noise coming off the Truman Parkway, that they say is disrupting their quality of life. The bulk of the effort is coming out of areas in Savannah’s third district, and they’re calling for noise barriers that...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Lanes on the new Islands Expressway bridge closed down temporarily Tuesday for asphalt work, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Shortly after 11 a.m., the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced traffic would be down to one lane on the bridge for repairs. However, a GDOT spokesperson said the […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There were lane shifts for a few hours Tuesday on the new Islands Expressway Bridge. WTOC confirmed with the Georgia Department of Transportation that crews were working with asphalt to smooth the transition between the bridge and road. GDOT received a few complaints that the approach was too bumpy.
Statesboro Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident on South Main Street near Rucker Lane around 4:15 am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Statesboro Police Department has traffic temporarily detoured on South Main from Tillman Road to Rucker Laner. Please avoid this area. The driver of a City of...
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival kicks off this weekend. It’s one of the biggest events for the Lowcountry and a tourism leader in Beaufort said it’s the city’s most important 10 days. Some saying they expect this to be the biggest Water Festival ever.
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The fire on the other side of the library did about as much damage as it could without touching the building. They’re dead in the water, but the library staff is trying to keep things going just across the street. A fire three weeks ago...
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of workers at one Screven County factory could be looking for work by the end of the year. The textile company announced plans to close a plant that’s been around for more than a half century. Milliken’s announcement leads community leaders looking at...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you are heading to the beach anytime soon, you’ll want to hear this. The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory on Tybee Island. It impacts North Beach starting at Lovell street and extending to the North jetty. According to the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A North Carolina man is dead after a crash in Effingham County. It happened on the 4th of July. WTOC requested the incident report from the Effingham Police Department. It details that the car hit a tire in the road which caused it to veer...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A contentious moment during Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting. Some members of council expressed concern that a Black-owned business was denied an alcohol license due to what they claim are racial reasons. Other council members disputed that, and things got tense. Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The roads and parking lots in Carver Village were flooded with water Monday evening. “I went through every street in Carver Village trying to get a connection to get here and I could not get through...this is ridiculous,” said Jeannette Brown-Howard, a resident of Carver Village.
Monday morning at 10:07 am, July 11, 2022, Bulloch County 911 dispatched Bulloch County EMS, Bulloch Sheriff’s department, Bulloch Fire and Rescue and GSP to a overturned tractor trailer on I-16 in Bulloch County. The accident occurred on westbound I-16 between mile markers 116 and 114. The single vehicle...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught on video, a man battles an alligator with his bare hands on Savannah’s westside. “He said ‘sssss,” said Marquell T. White, re-enacting the sounds of the gator. That was the moment Marquell T. White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is looking to get more than $143 million from TSPLOST. The agreement passed but not all council members were in favor of it. The TSPLOST or Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will fund 5 years of infrastructure projects. The agreement...
Plans to cut down landmark trees in Port Royal draws swift public reaction. A developer’s plan to cut down two landmark live oaks in downtown Port Royal has the town council stuck between a proverbial rock and hard place. Public sentiment strongly opposes the request to destroy the trees,...
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A stretch of North Beach on Tybee Island is under a water advisory after the Department of Natural Resources discovered bacteria above Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards. The Coastal Health District issued the advisory for North Beach at Gulick Street — which extends from the north jetty to Lovell Street. […]
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth city leaders are looking to save money by hiring prison inmates from Effingham County to be public works employees. Council members unanimously approved the agreement. They said this gives them an affordable option to clean up parts of the city, including ditches and...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before beginning today’s budget workshop, City Manager Jay Melder said the city really needs to pay police officers and firefighters more and the city can’t do that without more tax revenue. He’s proposing the city lower the property tax rate to 12.20, which is...
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth city council members discussed how to re-evaluate their ordinances for the first time since issuing a rezoning moratorium. The city put a six month pause on all industrial rezoning last month after years of complaints from residents. Part of the agreement among council,...
