NHL

Adam Gaudette: Not qualified

 2 days ago

Gaudette didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Senators, so he'll become...

Yardbarker

Penguins Bringing Back Forward Josh Archibald

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their busy summer on the opening day of free agency by making several signings. Penguins' general manager added one more name to the list when he told reporters that Josh Archibald will be returning to the Penguins organization. According to CapFriendly, he will return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth $900K.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Red Wings sign David Perron to two-year contract

Goals (T3rd), 30 assists (10th), 57 points (8th), 11 power play goals (1st), 26 power play points (1st), 48 penalty minutes (T2nd) and 177 shots (4th) in 67 games. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound winger also recorded 13 points (9-4-13) and 10 penalty minutes in 12 postseason contests as the Blues reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, falling to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche in six games. Originally selected by the Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Perron helped the franchise claim its first-ever Stanley Cup championship in 2019, contributing 16 points (9-7-16), a plus-four rating and 16 penalty minutes in 26 playoff games. He also reached the 2018 Stanley Cup Final as a member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, totaling nine points (1-8-9), a plus-one rating and 10 penalty minutes in postseason 15 games.
DETROIT, MI
Adam Gaudette
Yardbarker

Leafs have signed Adam Gaudette to a $750k deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year contract worth $750,000. Gaudette, 25, has collected 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 218 regular season games with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-18 to 2020-21), Chicago Blackhawks (2020-21 to 2021-22) and Ottawa Senators (2021-22). The Braintree, Massachusetts native split last season between the Chicago and Ottawa, recording 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 58 regular season games.
NHL
Sportsnaut

New York Rangers trade Patrik Nemeth to Coyotes for Ty Emberson

The New York Rangers traded veteran defenseman Patrik Nemeth and two draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for prospect Ty Emberson. The Coyotes acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. Emberson, 22, was a third-round selection by Arizona in 2018. The...
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Bruins' Connor Carrick: Lands with Boston

Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Olli Maatta: Headed for Motor City

Maatta agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Detroit on Wednesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports. Maatta has missed the 10-point mark in back-to-back seasons and hasn't produced more than 20 points in any of his last four campaigns. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much offensively out of the blueliner this year, though he could see a slight uptick in minutes with his new club.
DETROIT, MI
#Unrestricted Free Agent
NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Nathan Staios

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that defenseman Nathan Staios has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. "Nathan is a highly skilled defenseman who possesses an excellent playmaking ability," said Zito. "This past season, he established himself as one of the best defenders in junior hockey and we are excited that he will continue his career within our organization."
SUNRISE, FL
WKMI

Could Scotty Bowman Be Returning To The Detroit Red Wings?

There's no doubt that the Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a re-build and Steve Yzerman is doing everything in his power to get this hockey franchise back to their old winning ways, as it's been 14 years since they last hoisted the cup. It's possible that one key factor in the 4 cup wins since 1997 was one of the most decorated coaches of all time, Scotty Bowman. Bowman holds the record for most wins in league history, with 1,248 wins, and has won 9 Stanley Cup Championships. Now, there's a good chance he could come back to Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
NHL
Hockey
Sports
theScore

Wild trade Talbot to Senators for Gustavsson

The Minnesota Wild traded goaltender Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for netminder Filip Gustavsson, both teams announced Tuesday. Talbot, 35, has one year remaining on a deal that carries a cap hit of just under $3.7 million. Minnesota isn't retaining any of his salary in the trade, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.
NHL
CBS Sports

