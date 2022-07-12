This year’s Emmy nominations put Durham and Raleigh in 2022 awards spotlight

Raleigh and Durham were well represented in the 2022 Emmy Award nominations announced on Tuesday, with nods going to projects and artists with ties to the Triangle.

As a bonus, Emmy-winner JB Smoove, a native of Plymouth, NC, announced the nominations along with Melissa Fumero.

Here’s a roundup of nominations.

‘Staircase’ puts Durham in Emmy spotlight

HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” a scripted adaptation of a documentary series about the death of Kathleen Peterson and the Durham murder trial of her husband, Michael, received two nominations:

▪ Colin Firth was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for his portrayal of Michael Peterson.

▪ Toni Collette was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, for her portrayal of Kathleen Peterson.

You can read more about The News & Observer’s coverage of “The Staircase” and the Peterson trial at newsobserver.com/topics/staircase .

Finn Wolfhard, left, as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in Season 4 of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Courtesy of Netflix

No ‘Stranger’ to Emmys

Also repping the Bull City is the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” created by Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer , known professionally as The Duffer Brothers.

“Stranger Things” released its fourth season on Netflix this summer, and is nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The story is set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, but the brothers are known to sprinkle Durham references throughout the episodes .

The series has been nominated for 38 Emmys over the years, and has won 7 times.

Kim and Penn Holderness in the Feb. 16, 2022, episode of “The Amazing Race.” Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

Some ‘Amazing’ Holderness magic?

The CBS series “The Amazing Race” was nominated for an Emmy this year in the Outstanding Reality-Competition category, for a season in which Raleigh’s Kim & Penn Holderness took home the big prize .

“The Amazing Race” has won 15 Emmys.

An Emmy nomination for costumes

Costume designer Nora Phillips Pedersen , originally from Chapel Hill, was nominated in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci Fi Costumes category for her work on the Disney+ series “Loki” (Glorious Purpose).

This is her third Emmy nomination. She previously won in 2018 for costumes on the FX anthology series “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Emmy love outside the Triangle

Jerrod Carmichael , a Winston-Salem native, was nominated for his HBO stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” The special was nominated in the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special category (Bo Burnham) and in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Special category (Carmichael).

Carmichael was also nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for hosting “Saturday Night Live” in April.

When do the Primetime Emmy Awards air on TV?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12 and will broadcast on NBC.

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in the HBO Max series “The Staircase.” HBO/Warner Bros

Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson and Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in the HBO Max limited series “The Staircase.” HBO / Warner Bros