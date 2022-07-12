ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

This year’s Emmy nominations put Durham and Raleigh in 2022 awards spotlight

By Brooke Cain
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVo6b_0gcwgLSK00

Raleigh and Durham were well represented in the 2022 Emmy Award nominations announced on Tuesday, with nods going to projects and artists with ties to the Triangle.

As a bonus, Emmy-winner JB Smoove, a native of Plymouth, NC, announced the nominations along with Melissa Fumero.

Here’s a roundup of nominations.

‘Staircase’ puts Durham in Emmy spotlight

HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” a scripted adaptation of a documentary series about the death of Kathleen Peterson and the Durham murder trial of her husband, Michael, received two nominations:

Colin Firth was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for his portrayal of Michael Peterson.

Toni Collette was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category, for her portrayal of Kathleen Peterson.

You can read more about The News & Observer’s coverage of “The Staircase” and the Peterson trial at newsobserver.com/topics/staircase .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2angMs_0gcwgLSK00
Finn Wolfhard, left, as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in Season 4 of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Courtesy of Netflix

No ‘Stranger’ to Emmys

Also repping the Bull City is the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” created by Durham natives Matt and Ross Duffer , known professionally as The Duffer Brothers.

“Stranger Things” released its fourth season on Netflix this summer, and is nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

The story is set in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, but the brothers are known to sprinkle Durham references throughout the episodes .

The series has been nominated for 38 Emmys over the years, and has won 7 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivqi8_0gcwgLSK00
Kim and Penn Holderness in the Feb. 16, 2022, episode of “The Amazing Race.” Courtesy of CBS Entertainment/CBS

Some ‘Amazing’ Holderness magic?

The CBS series “The Amazing Race” was nominated for an Emmy this year in the Outstanding Reality-Competition category, for a season in which Raleigh’s Kim & Penn Holderness took home the big prize .

“The Amazing Race” has won 15 Emmys.

An Emmy nomination for costumes

Costume designer Nora Phillips Pedersen , originally from Chapel Hill, was nominated in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci Fi Costumes category for her work on the Disney+ series “Loki” (Glorious Purpose).

This is her third Emmy nomination. She previously won in 2018 for costumes on the FX anthology series “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Emmy love outside the Triangle

Jerrod Carmichael , a Winston-Salem native, was nominated for his HBO stand-up special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” The special was nominated in the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special category (Bo Burnham) and in the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Special category (Carmichael).

Carmichael was also nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for hosting “Saturday Night Live” in April.

When do the Primetime Emmy Awards air on TV?

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12 and will broadcast on NBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DSOq_0gcwgLSK00
Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in the HBO Max series “The Staircase.” HBO/Warner Bros
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KX5bN_0gcwgLSK00
Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson and Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in the HBO Max limited series “The Staircase.” HBO / Warner Bros
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Edfn_0gcwgLSK00
Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson in the HBO Max series “The Staircase.” HBO/Warner Bros

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Must be summertime: ‘Cinema in the Square’ is back in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The first movie of the two-month outdoor film series “Cinema in the Square” will hit the screen Thursday evening in downtown Raleigh’s Moore Square. From mid-July through the end of August, outdoor movies will play on select Thursday evenings at dusk with...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
State
Indiana State
Durham, NC
Entertainment
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Jerrod Carmichael
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Gianni Versace
Person
Ross Duffer
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Toni Collette
WRAL News

Luke Bryan took a tumble while wiggling on stage in Raleigh Friday night

Raleigh, N.C. — Luke Bryan fell onto his backside but the show just went on Friday night at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. Video captured by fans close to the stage shows the singer's foot slip out from under him, but Bryant handled it with good humor. He lay on the ground, pumping his hips and continued to sing “That’s My Kind of Night,” even refusing a hand up from someone else on stage.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

UNC professor Jim Kitchen returns from deepest point on Earth

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. UNC professor Jim Kitchen returns from deepest point on Earth. Just months after visiting space, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jim Kitchen...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Hbo Max#The Duffer Brothers
WRAL News

Raleigh zebra cobra owner nearly lost his life to green mamba bite months after losing his cobra

Raleigh, N.C. — The owner of an escaped exotic zebra cobra that was loose last summer in Raleigh was bitten by a deadly green mamba months after his cobra escape. Chris Gifford, 22, who was charged with 40 misdemeanors relating to accidentally letting his zebra cobra escape, said he nearly died after being bitten by the mamba and admitted he was reckless with the deadly reptile.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Food, art take center stage at these 3 upcoming Triangle events

Raleigh, N.C. — The summer is heating up and that means more events are happening in and around Raleigh. Here are three upcoming events that combine food, art and fun!. If you love everything to do with pork and succulent meat in general, you won't want to miss the Peak City Pig Fest. Held in nearby Apex, this festival is all about barbecue and just about anything else you can make out of a pig.
RALEIGH, NC
visitraleigh.com

Summer Concert Highlights in Raleigh, N.C.

Note: Authored by David Menconi, this piece has been produced in partnership with Raleigh Arts. Menconi's latest book, "Step It Up and Go: The Story of North Carolina Popular Music, from Blind Boy Fuller and Doc Watson to Nina Simone and Superchunk," was published in Oct. 2020 by University of North Carolina Press, and his new podcast, Carolina Calling, explores the history of the Tar Heel State through music.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
abc11.com

ABC11 Local Spotlight: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3 Triangle locations

Watch the ABC11 Local Spotlight to hear from Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which serves the Triangle in three different locations. They're sharing all about their menu, nationally recognized family-friendly options, and participation in Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer. Firebirds Triangle Locations. Raleigh - North Hills, 4350 Lassiter North...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
7K+
Followers
491
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy