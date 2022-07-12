Brendan Perlini: Let go by Edmonton

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
The Blackhawks might be losing their stars. According to the agent of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones, all three are "not necessarily in agreement with the direction the team is taking," according to Pierre LeBrun. In the same report from agent Pat Bisson, "They will let the dust...
The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their busy summer on the opening day of free agency by making several signings. Penguins' general manager added one more name to the list when he told reporters that Josh Archibald will be returning to the Penguins organization. According to CapFriendly, he will return to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth $900K.
Outside forces nearly interfered with Logan Cooley’s draft night. Before he had his special moment when he was selected third overall by the Coyotes, his presence in the building was in jeopardy. As his family was about to leave Pittsburgh for Montreal, the flight was canceled, rescheduled, and then...
Carrick signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Bruins on Wednesday. Carrick spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte while under contract to the Kraken. He posted 32 points in 59 contests with the Checkers, and he'll likely move on to AHL Providence for the bulk of 2022-23.
The New York Rangers traded veteran defenseman Patrik Nemeth and two draft picks to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for prospect Ty Emberson. The Coyotes acquired a 2025 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2026 second-round pick. Emberson, 22, was a third-round selection by Arizona in 2018. The...
Fabbri underwent ACL surgery and will not be healthy enough in time for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports. Fabbri has been sidelined since mid-March due to his knee injury, missing the final 24 contests of the year. Without Fabbri in the lineup, new additions Andrew Copp and David Perron figure to both take on top-six roles to start the year. Once cleared to play, Fabbri should be capable of pushing for the 20-goal mark if he doesn't miss too much time.
The Chicago Blackhawks have made a total of five signings since NHL free agency opened. Beyond the widely reported signings, Kyle Davidson added a pair of lesser-known names. The Blackhawks signed forwards Luke Philp and Brett Seney to two-way contracts. Each player’s deal runs for one year and carries a $750K salary cap hit.
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Dakota Joshua to a two-year, one-way contract. Joshua is a 6’3 physical forward with four career fights through 42 career games. The one-way contract suggests that the Canucks feel Joshua can be a regular contributor to their NHL lineup in a fourth-line role. Additionally,...
Belpedio signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Wednesday. Belpedio had 30 points in 69 contests with AHL Iowa last year. He'll likely begin 2022-23 with AHL Lehigh Valley, though he'll be a depth option for the Flyers should they need an extra defenseman.
The Buffalo Sabres agreed to terms with a trio of players on Wednesday as NHL Free Agency opened, inking defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and a pair of goaltenders in Eric Comrie and Malcolm Subban. Comrie Gets a Raise; Showed Well in Winnipeg But Was Underused. Eric Comrie comes from the Winnipeg...
Smith (knee) signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Golden Knights on Wednesday. Smith will remain in Vegas on a deal with an identical cap hit to his last contract. The 31-year-old should remain a fixture of the Golden Knights' top six and power-play group as a steady two-way winger. He'll be counted on for more offense after Vegas shipped out Max Pacioretty to create enough cap space to get Smith's deal done.
Despite the Chicago Blackhawks making it quite clear that they were going to take a more serious approach to this rebuild, witnessing such drastic turnover in the process isn’t any easier for their most loyal supporters to digest. Once familiar faces are either already gone or are preparing to be in the near future.
Crawford was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford took the field for warmups but was moving slowly and appeared to be in discomfort. There's no word on the exact nature of the injury. Abraham Toro entered the lineup to play second base while Dylan Moore shifted to shortstop.
Hendricks (shoulder) will be shut down for at least 2-to-3 weeks before he's cleared to play catch, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks has been on the injured list for a week due to a right shoulder strain, and he recently underwent an MRI that didn't reveal any structural damage. However, the right-hander will require more than the minimum of 15 days on the shelf since he won't be able to resume throwing until at least late July. A better timetable for Hendricks' return is unlikely to be revealed until he begins a throwing program.
Sawchenko has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the Hurricanes, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Sawchenko was not qualified by the Sharks and became an unrestricted free agent. He'll follow fellow former Sharks Brent Burns and Lane Pederson to the Hurricanes' organization, where Sawchenko is projected to slot in as a minor-league goalie. He's unlikely to see much NHL time in 2022-23 -- Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta will begin the year with the big club, and Pyotr Kochetkov is likely ahead of Sawchenko on the depth chart. The length of Sawchenko's new deal is not yet known.
A day after the New Jersey Devils missed out on the top prize in NHL free agency, they landed two-time Stanley Cup champion Ondrej Palat on Thursday. The Washington Capitals, meanwhile, continued their busy offseason by agreeing to terms with former Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome, according to a person with knowledge of the move who person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
Leivo signed a one-year, $750K contract with the Blues on Thursday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Leivo logged a goal and two assists in seven games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 46 points (22 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games with AHL Chicago. The 29-year-old winger will likely play a similar depth role for the Blues organization in 2022-23.
Leclerc allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Athletics. Leclerc, who was coming off a promising stretch during which he allowed zero runs over his last seven innings, was deployed to close out a 5-0 lead but ran into trouble. His first pitch was taken deep by Skye Bolt, then he gave up another solo blast to Ramon Laureano, before Garrett Richards rescued the Rangers. With Joe Barlow (blister) landing on the injured list, manager Chris Woodward may have been acclimating Leclerc, a former closer, to a late-inning role.
Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
