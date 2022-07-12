Brendan Perlini: Let go by Edmonton

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO