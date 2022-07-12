ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 08:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Maricopa OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 21:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 931 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have ended across the warned area. However, between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen early this evening. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 21:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 917 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Palo Verde to near Luke AFB to Youngtown, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 135. US Highway 60 between mile markers 122 and 150. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 12. Locations impacted include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Cashion, Circle City, Sun City and Wittmann. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, East Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 19:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Northwest Pinal County; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 930 PM MST At 843 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gold Canyon, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Superstition Mountains, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 190 and 208. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 25 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 20:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Central Phoenix; North Phoenix, Glendale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 930 PM MST At 849 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Tolleson, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Avondale, Goodyear, Tolleson, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City, Litchfield Park, Glendale Sports Complex, Phoenix International Raceway, Downtown Peoria, Downtown Glendale, Camelback Ranch and Komatke. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 143. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 198 and 201. US Highway 60 between mile markers 149 and 160. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

