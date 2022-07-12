Air Quality Alert issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 21:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 917 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Palo Verde to near Luke AFB to Youngtown, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 135. US Highway 60 between mile markers 122 and 150. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 12. Locations impacted include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Tolleson, Youngtown, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Cashion, Circle City, Sun City and Wittmann. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO