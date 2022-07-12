ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky will end 2022 with a budget surplus

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky will end the 2022 fiscal year with a budget surplus, the Office of State Budget Director said. General fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, which exceeded estimates by more than...

