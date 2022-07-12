Kentucky will end 2022 with a budget surplus

Chris Sununu, Republican Governor of New Hampshire joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the 2022 midterm senate race in New Hampshire. “Let me put it this way. Maggie Hassan has spent $20 million. Two years ago, she had an approval rating of 42%. She spent $20 million. Guess what? Her approval rating is today? 42%. Everybody knows that Hassan hasn’t been here. Everybody knows that she’s walking the same policies. She’s doomed. And the Republican winner of that primary is going to beat her because you can’t just come in at the sixth year of your term as a senator and start convincing people here in New Hampshire that you’ve been involved, you’ve been engaged, you’ve been on the ground. So it’s not flying. And she’s trying everything she can to sell a false bill of goods. But voters are smart. They see right through it.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO