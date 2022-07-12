ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Could that Remote Job Listing be Misleading You About it Actually Being Remote?

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl5lz_0gcwfsBA00
Image via iStock.

While remote work is not for everyone, many have still been ecstatic to be able to work from home. It means getting time back from your commute, a more relaxed dress code, and the freedom to help take care of pets and kids without hiring help.

A lot of jobs have grown to facilitate this new work routine, but according to The Wall Street Journal, other jobs are misleading applicants by claiming to be remote when they are not.

Some jobs might mislead you by saying remote in the title, but then you have to read through all the details to find the truth.

Buried near the bottom of the posting may be requirements saying you will still be expected to come in to the office on a hybrid schedule, or for important meetings. And for people who were truly looking for a fully remote position, that feels like a bait and switch.

While it can feel deceptive, it is not all nefarious. Some people have different interpretations of what remote work means, causing some employers to genuinely consider a position eligible to be considered remote even if it is only hybrid.

Other times, the employer does not specify the nature of the job, so the listing may automatically give it a designation that could be inaccurate.

However, other positions lead to frustration by getting candidates’ hopes up through not revealing their entire plan.

For instance, some jobs are listed as remote, but then in the interview, the manager may reveal it is only remote for the time being and they are working on trying to get everyone back in the office.

This has created an environment of much consternation for job seekers who are clear about what they want. Many candidates feel like no employer would ever tolerate a candidate misrepresenting themselves in such a way just to get an interview, so why should the candidates have to put up with it?

Despite these issues, it does remain true that remote work is far more plentiful now. It could just be a matter of having to sift through the positions that are not being fully transparent about it.

To learn more about how to spot employers who are not being truthful about if the job is remote, check out The Wall Street Journal article here.

___________

Image via Wilmington University.

Wilmington University, the sponsor of BUCKSCO Today — Career Corner, is a private, open-access institution that serves more than 20,000 adults, including those seeking advancement through higher education and traditional-age students who aspire to become successful global citizens.

One of the most affordable private universities in the Delaware Valley, WilmU is committed to the idea that finishing an undergraduate degree or obtaining a master’s or doctoral degree can be affordable and accessible.

The University offers over 200 accredited and career-relevant degree and certificate programs in flexible online and hybrid formats designed to accommodate adults of all ages who work full- or part-time or juggle demanding career, family, and personal schedules.

Learn more about WilmU here or register to attend one of the University’s webinars. You will find information about academic programs, flexible scheduling options, tuition, admissions, student services, athletics, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Mystery of “Remote” Job Listings That Aren’t Actually Remote

Few people are as knee-deep in our work-related anxieties and sticky office politics as Alison Green, who has been fielding workplace questions for a decade now on her website Ask a Manager. In Direct Report, she spotlights themes from her inbox that help explain the modern workplace and how we could be navigating it better.
JOBS
BUCKSCO.Today

What Your Job Resume Should Look Like This Year

Even prior to all the world changes we have seen over the last couple of years, people struggled to perfect their resumes. But in a job market that has been shaken up with new expectations on technological skills, or whether you need to disclose your vaccination status, it has people even more uncertain about what should and shouldn’t be included on a job resume in 2022.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilmington University#Remote Work#Remote Job Listing#Thewall Street Journal
BUCKSCO.Today

Job Applicants are Ditching Cover Letters and Still Getting Hired

When it comes to the application process, the part that most people probably dread the most is the cover letter. Lots of job seekers feel their resume speaks for itself, so why do they have to bother expanding on their qualifications and interest in the position? Now some candidates are saying they are done with it.
JOBS
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Family Handyman

How the Construction Industry Can Fill 490,000 Open Jobs

Housing affordability is quickly becoming a significant issue in the U.S. To combat the rising cost of housing, the U.S needs a robust and healthy construction industry. But even though the latest reports show hourly earnings for construction workers are climbing faster than ever, the industry still finds itself facing a large and growing labor gap.
INDUSTRY
komando.com

10 part-time jobs that offer health insurance

Gas prices are high, food prices are high and utilities are high. People across the country feel the economic pinch, and we want to help you ease the burden. Americans spend more money on prescription drugs than any other country, to the tune of $358 billion in 2020 alone. You may think there’s no way to avoid those high costs, but you’d be wrong. A prescription refill can cost $100 in one store and $10 in another. Tap or click here to save up to 80% on medications.
HEALTH
WEKU

Lean Out: Employees Are Accepting Lower Pay In Order To Work Remotely

In 2020, office workers were liberated from their cubicle farms and nasty commutes, as companies embraced what was supposed to be a temporary experiment with remote work while the pandemic raged. Approaching three years later, more than a third of American workers say they're still able to work from home full time, and almost a quarter say they can do so part time, according to a recent poll by McKinsey & Company. In total, almost six in ten of the 25,000 Americans polled said they could work from home at least one day a week.
ECONOMY
Freethink

Digital nomad: why work from home if you can work from anywhere in the world?

For every New Yorker that loves the Big Apple, there’s another person that absolutely cannot stand the place. If it was up to them, they would rather live (and work) somewhere in the countryside or near the beach, in a house that has a big backyard with ample room for barbecues or garden parties, and where they wake up to the sound of tweeting birds in the morning instead of construction drills breaking through concrete.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy