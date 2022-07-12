ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

Bluffton restaurant The Greek Table closed, perhaps permanently. Here’s what we know

By Lisa Wilson
The Island Packet
 2 days ago

The Greek Table restaurant, a fixture in the Buck Island Road area of Bluffton for decades, appears to have closed.

A sign on the door reads, “We are temporarily closed due to illness in the family. Thank you.” The sign has been up for several months.

From a distance, there doesn’t appear to be anything else different. But a look through the glass shows tables and chairs are stacked on one side of the restaurant, and the rest of the space is filled with items from the kitchen such as industrial shelving, freezers, microwaves and stacks of take-out boxes. The decor has been taken off the walls and the ceiling fans removed.

Neighbors of the business who did not want to be quoted on the record say the restaurant has been closed for several months, and the most recent post on the business’ Facebook page April 21 confirms this.

“PLEASE NOTE AT THIS TIME THE RESTAURANT IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED due to a family matter. As soon as I can I will announce its reopening and thank you for your support!” the post reads.

Attempts to reach owner Angelos Kollaros and members of his family have been unsuccessful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJtx2_0gcwffwx00
A sign posted on The Greek Table’s door says the Bluffton restaurant is closed temporarily because of illness. Lisa Wilson/lwilson@islandpacket.com

In January 2009, Kollaros talked to The Island Packet about his upbringing in Athens, Greece, his immigration to the United States in 1972 and his career in the hospitality industry.

“All my life I was in restaurants. You start as a dishwasher and then you start flipping eggs and then you work the broiler and then you work the sautes and, all of a sudden, you know the whole kitchen. I never did anything else,” he said at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBa4k_0gcwffwx00
The inside of The Greek Table restaurant in Bluffton has been dismantled. Lisa Wilson/lwilson@islandpacket.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6S72_0gcwffwx00
The Greek Table restaurant is located next door to Publix off Buck Island Road in Bluffton. Lisa Wilson/lwilson@islandpacket.com

