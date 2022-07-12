ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies searching for stolen equipment out of Hall County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating some stolen equipment.

Investigators with Hall County said somebody recently swiped a white commercial pickup truck and a couple of pieces of equipment used to move houses.

Investigators said the items were stolen from a location on Mountain View Road in the Oakwood area.

If anyone has information, contact Hall County’s property crimes investigators at 770-533-7724.

