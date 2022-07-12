Deputies searching for stolen equipment out of Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating some stolen equipment.

Investigators with Hall County said somebody recently swiped a white commercial pickup truck and a couple of pieces of equipment used to move houses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said the items were stolen from a location on Mountain View Road in the Oakwood area.

If anyone has information, contact Hall County’s property crimes investigators at 770-533-7724.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police: Oklahoma man charged with murder claims killing was related to ‘Bigfoot’ summoning An Oklahoma man charged with first-degree murder told investigators that he had to kill the victim, because the victim had summoned “Bigfoot.” (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group