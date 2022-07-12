ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

While temperatures will come down a few degrees over the next few days, with weather will continue to be hot and...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Western monsoon to bring beneficial rain, flooding risk

After rounds of rain led to major, destructive flooding in Yellowstone National Park last week, AccuWeather forecasters say a surge of tropical moisture will bring more rain chances to much of the Intermountain West. While much of the region will find this rain beneficial, some may find that too much of a good thing can lead to serious impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
102.5 The Bone

Extreme wind storms: What is a derecho?

Many people may have never heard of a derecho. A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What is a derecho?. There are multiple...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Heavy rain and localized flooding are expected today

The unorganized weather disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will lead to patchy downpours through the week. “Just like the past couple days, we'll keep an eye on downpours thanks to our tropical disturbance. The disturbance is sitting near the coast and likely won't develop much more at all thanks to proximity to land and dry air nearby. We will see hit or miss downpours through the rest of the week, but not everyone will see heavy rain everyday,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
KRCB 104.9

SoCo supes approve project to improve county response to floods and drought

  The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a project this week that the county hopes will improve its response to the threat of extreme weather and fires in the wake of climate change. The move will bring in more staffing and integrate agencies such as Sonoma Water and the county's Department of Emergency Management. The Drought Response and Flood Control Coordination Project, which was unanimously approved, aims to tackle at least five initiatives, all of which will need to come back before the supervisors for final approval. They include modeling and risk assessment for certain flood zones, Russian River water supply resiliency,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy