Council member Indira Sheumaker explains absences

Anyone who is not vaccinated against polio should reach out to their GP, a public health professor has said, in light of traces of the disease being found in sewage samples taken from London earlier this year.Polio vaccines are part of the NHS routine childhood vaccination programme.Dr Devi Sridhar told Sky News that those who are concerned about the disease should talk to their doctor, and those who feel particularly vulnerable can get a booster vaccine.

