Humboldt County Public Health reported today the deaths of a resident in their 70s and one aged 80 or older. Four new hospitalizations were also reported, a resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and two aged 80 or older. An additional 244 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 98 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 12. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 20,057. An additional 4,245 cases are reported as probable.*

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO