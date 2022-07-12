Tractor-trailer driver injured in crash on Highway 49

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that injured a tractor-trailer driver.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12 on Highway 49 near Baldwin Road in Simpson County.

Troopers said 29-year-old Malcolm Lollis, of Centreville, was traveling north when the 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer left the road and overturned.

Lollis had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Simpson General Hospital in Magee.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.

