ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung M8 4K Monitor Falls to All-Time Low of $550 for Prime Day

By Brandon Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

In late March, Samsung first announced the new M8 Series of 32-inch 4K monitors , and they became available in late Spring. Despite its relative youth as far as product releases go, Amazon has slapped a hefty discount on the M8 for Prime Day.

While the M8 is available in four colors — Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green — only the latter is on sale today. It has an MSRP of $729.99, but today's pricing sees the monitor drop to a low $549.99 with free next-day shipping (if you're a Prime member).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389yuZ_0gcwd8Al00

Samsung M8 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Smart Monitor: was $729, now $549.99 @ Amazon
The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch monitor that doubles as a Smart TV. It features a 4K resolution, built-in 1080p webcam and built-in speakers. In addition, it features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Samsung's Smart TV UI with support for all major streaming apps, including Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Sling TV (among others). View Deal

You'd be forgiven if you said that the M8 resembles Apple's latest iMac in terms of the design and color lineup. The Samsung monitor features a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms gray to gray response time, 400 nits brightness, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. Samsung also states that the M8 covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space and supports HDR10+ content. It can even double as a Smart TV (powered by Tizen) with support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, and Disney+.

The feature overload doesn't stop there. The M8 features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless support along with ZigBee and Z-Wave hub integration for your smart home devices. Samsung also managed to cram in Amazon Alexa and the unloved Bixby voice assistants. Throw in far-field microphones and a 1080p webcam, and you have a feature-packed monitor that aims to please everyone.

Amazon's Prime Exclusive Deal on the Samsung M8 is good for the next 24 hours.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Laptops and Two-In-One Tablets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Though summer feels like it’s only just started, working life continues to go on. And on Amazon Prime Day (which returns July 12 and 13), tons of deals await on products that can make working life easier and more efficient. But you don’t have to wait until next week to enjoy discounts on tech and home office essentials, including laptops and computers.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Brings 'Lord of the Rings,' 'Thursday Night Football' Into Prime Day PushJamie...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Samsung Smart Tv#Smart Home Devices#Sling Tv#Wi Fi#Hbo#Amazon Prime#Hulu And Sling Tv#3 000 1
notebookcheck.net

Latest Apple iPhone 14 price rumor leaves the 1 TB iPhone 14 Pro Max costing a record-breaking amount

A popular leaker has been sharing some information about the Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus/Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. A few alleged specifications are offered in the relevant posts, which throw up a couple of questions, and these are joined by the purported starting price tags for the upcoming iPhones. So, Anthony (@TheGalox_) states figures of US$799 and US$899 for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14+, respectively, while US$1,099 is apparently required for the base model of the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the tipster, US$1,199 will be the initial asking price for the cheapest configuration of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
USA TODAY

Best Buy's Prime Day deals have arrived—shop Apple, Samsung, HP and Sony

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just one day left before Amazon Prime Day 2022, Best Buy is offering a slew of deals on TVs, laptops, smart tech and so much more. During the Black Friday in July sale the retailer is dishing out rare savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the shelves—think Apple, Samsung, Sony and HP—and we're giving you a first look at the sales right now.
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Bad News for Billionaire Bezos

The story in February had gone global and made a lot of waves. A Dutch superyacht maker, Oceanco, sought a major change to the Koningshaven bridge, known as De Hef, a landmark structure that spans the Meuse river in Rotterdam. This historic bridge had to have its central section temporarily...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy