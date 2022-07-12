Listen to Lyle Lovett’s Large Band

An Alan Parsons album is a project by any name, regardless of how the veteran British artist and studio technician chooses to brand it. From the New World is Parson's sixth solo release, apart from his 46-year catalog with the Alan Parsons Project. It feels more intimate and reflective, but it has many of the same hallmarks, sonically in spots and with its corps of instrumental and vocal contributors. Parsons, meanwhile, spearheads everything as composer, producer and visionary, conducting and arranging all of the elements into a pristine but still organic-sounding 11-song set that would have worked as easily as the follow-up to 1977's I, Robot as it does in 2022.

