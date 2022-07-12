ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Lyle Lovett’s Large Band

By Ed Symkus
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas legend loads the stages of the Melody Tent on Aug. 12 and the Music Circus on Aug. 13. It would be easy to label Lyle Lovett a country-based singer-songwriter. But the Texas native, who started performing in the mid-1970s and released the first of his 14 albums a decade...

www.boston.com

UPI News

Rolling Stones docuseries to premiere in August

July 14 (UPI) -- Epix announced Thursday that My Life as a Rolling Stone, a four-part docuseries featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richard, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts, will premiere Aug. 7. Jagger, 78, was an original band member and singer, along with Richards, 78, singer, songwriter and guitarist, drummer Watts,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Alan Parsons, ‘From the New World': Album Review

An Alan Parsons album is a project by any name, regardless of how the veteran British artist and studio technician chooses to brand it. From the New World is Parson's sixth solo release, apart from his 46-year catalog with the Alan Parsons Project. It feels more intimate and reflective, but it has many of the same hallmarks, sonically in spots and with its corps of instrumental and vocal contributors. Parsons, meanwhile, spearheads everything as composer, producer and visionary, conducting and arranging all of the elements into a pristine but still organic-sounding 11-song set that would have worked as easily as the follow-up to 1977's I, Robot as it does in 2022.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

WATCH: Billy Joel Brings Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott On Stage To Rock Out To “Pour Some Sugar On Me”

A mix-up in timing at Detroit’s Comerica Park led to an unprecedented performance of “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard. The performance occurred at Billy Joel’s concert, which was scheduled to go on at the baseball stadium a night before the Stadium Tour of the rock band in question along with Motley Crue, which was also to hold in the same venue.
DETROIT, MI
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, ’18′: Album Review

Surprise has been one of the sharpest arrows in Jeff Beck's quiver for more than six decades now. From his comings and goings in various ensembles - even the group that bore his name - to stylistic excursions into jazz fusion, Gene Vincent and opera, and collaborations with Jan Hammer, Roger Waters, Kate Bush, Imelda May, Herbie Hancock, Kelly Clarkson and others, the guitar legend keeps us guessing. And he then makes them sound like something that fits as easily as a 12-bar progression. But, really -- who saw this one coming?
MUSIC
Yardbarker

The definitive Lynyrd Skynyrd playlist

Lynyrd Skynyrd is branded as a great Southern rock band, but it's simply a great rock and roll band. One whose legacy continues to grow, even after the tragedy of that devastating 1977 plane crash that killed legendary frontman Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, and his backup-singer sister, Cassie.
MUSIC

