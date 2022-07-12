ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV news anchor accused of faking her own stalker, Pennsylvania police say

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago
A 24-year-old news anchor from Pennsylvania is accused of faking her own stalker, police said. Jenny Kane AP

A TV news anchor is accused of faking her own stalker after a three-month-long investigation by Pennsylvania authorities, according to news reports.

Haley Potter, 24, a multimedia journalist, TV anchor and producer at Erie News Now told Pennsylvania State Police in April that someone was stalking her, Your Erie reported.

Potter told police she had received text messages, phone calls and voicemail messages from her stalker since February, WTAE reported.

She also told police she later found a handwritten note slid under her apartment door, received flowers at work and had her social media accounts hacked, supposedly the works of her stalker, officials told the Erie Times-News.

But investigators said that “Potter had been responsible for all of the messages and stalker activity she reported having been the victim of,” Your Erie reported.

Charbel Latouf, Potter’s lawyer, told the Erie Times-News, “we reject the allegations wholeheartedly and intend to vigorously defend her against them.”

Potter was charged with with forgery, “false swearing to mislead a public servant” and identity theft, among other charges, Your Erie reported.

Scott MacDowell, news director for Erie News Now, told the Erie Times-News that the station “has been recently made aware of an alleged situation with one of our employees” but that “it is our corporate policy at Erie News Now that we will not offer comment regarding any internal personnel issues or pending legal matters.”

Potter was arraigned on July 11 in Erie County, 120 miles north of Pittsburgh. Her preliminary hearing is July 28, WTAE reported.

Optik Nurv (Espanto)
2d ago

I hope, for her sake, that she seeks a psychologist. it's evident that she needs to straighten herself out. but, this is what happens when you enable all of society to play victim to anything slightly inconvenient and you marginalize anyone who isn't in the special victim class. we are all responsible for our own actions, but we're going to see alot more of this attention seeking behaviour in the future until we start advocating for folks to pull themselves out of their condition.

Fox Man
2d ago

Nothing like sabotaging and ruining your own career at age 24. Why???She has some psychological problems which no one will likely hire her again.I hope she receives the help she desperately needs.

Dan Rodgers
2d ago

that'll look great for applying at cnn! she'll probably get a nice sign on bonus and higher starting salary from showing initiative!

