Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won a karaoke contest at charity golf event

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t in the running to win last weekend’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, but he may have had more fun than anyone else.

Kelce finished 64th in the 87-person field, which was better than Charles Barkley*, and he clowned around with and celebrated big shots with teammate Patrick Mahomes.

*Given Barkley’s past golf foibles, he’s the one guy you’ve really got to beat

While he didn’t win any awards on the golf course, Kelce was crowned champion at one point during the weekend.

That was revealed when Kelce was asked by NBC Sports’ Kira K. Dixon about winning a celebrity karaoke contest during the weekend.

“I’ll try to stay off of these stages,” Kelce joked, “because that was a lucky performance.”

That’s a bit of modesty from Kelce, who actually did a good job when he sang the Stevie Ray Vaughan classic, “Pride and Joy.”

This wasn’t Kelce’s first karaoke victory. He also won the contest at this same charity golf event in 2019.