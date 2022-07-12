ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won a karaoke contest at charity golf event

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enZUC_0gcwcQlZ00
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce smiles before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. Seattle’s star quarterback Russell Wilson and Kansas City’s standout tight end Travis Kelce are among the 32 finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Wilfredo Lee AP

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wasn’t in the running to win last weekend’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, but he may have had more fun than anyone else.

Kelce finished 64th in the 87-person field, which was better than Charles Barkley*, and he clowned around with and celebrated big shots with teammate Patrick Mahomes.

*Given Barkley’s past golf foibles, he’s the one guy you’ve really got to beat

While he didn’t win any awards on the golf course, Kelce was crowned champion at one point during the weekend.

That was revealed when Kelce was asked by NBC Sports’ Kira K. Dixon about winning a celebrity karaoke contest during the weekend.

“I’ll try to stay off of these stages,” Kelce joked, “because that was a lucky performance.”

That’s a bit of modesty from Kelce, who actually did a good job when he sang the Stevie Ray Vaughan classic, “Pride and Joy.”

This wasn’t Kelce’s first karaoke victory. He also won the contest at this same charity golf event in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
thecomeback.com

Condoleezza Rice’s ex not surprised by her new football role

The Denver Broncos announced Monday that former White House Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is now part-owner of the franchise. Rice has always been a football fan and was, at one point, part of the College Football Playoff committee. So no one was really surprised when she was named as part-owner, especially not her ex-boyfriend, Rick Upchurch, who use to play for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, Jets

Bills S Micah Hyde is willing to bet that CB Tre’Davious White is going to return from injury much stronger. “I don’t think anybody understands what he’s been doing in the dark. That boy–he’s been working. I’ve been fortunate enough to see some of the stuff he’s been doing. He’s working. He’s working his a– off. I know I’ll put every single penny I have on Tre’Davious coming back a better player,” Hyde said via video conference. “I’m that confident in him.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Stevie Ray Vaughan
The Kansas City Star

Driver says his sneeze led to death of 15-year-old cyclist, Minnesota officials say

A driver who Minnesota authorities say struck and killed a 15-year-old cyclist told deputies he lost control because of a sneeze. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive cyclist at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, July 1. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the teen cyclist had already died, the office said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
The Kansas City Star

Chiefs’ Super Bowl lineman announces retirement, says he plans to still live in KC

The starting right tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 championship team is officially ending his pro football career. Mitchell Schwartz, who spent 2016-20 with the Chiefs and was an All-Pro selection four times in that span, announced on social media Thursday that he was ending any hopes of returning to the NFL following rehab from a back injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Is the Kansas City Chiefs' demise looming?

Kansas City unloaded a crucial foundational piece at the beginning of the offseason, shipping off perhaps football's fastest receiver when it sent Tyreek Hill to Miami for five picks on March 23. It was a clear monetary move from the front office, who believed it would be able to sustain...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Karaoke#American Football#Nbc Sports
The Kansas City Star

‘Death is everywhere’: After shootings claim father and brother-in-law, KC man is killed

Raheem Knox was about 16 years old when his father was shot and killed in Kansas City. After that, his older sister Tika Taylor recalls, the teenager searched for role models in superheroes of beloved cartoons, stars of the Los Angeles Lakers and family friends who took him in on the West Coast, where he attended high school in a small southern California town.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
858
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy