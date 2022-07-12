ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King of Prussia's Qlik Reaches Milestone with Security Compliance in the Automotive Industry

Image via Qlik.

Qlik has achieved Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) compliance, the standard for information security in the automobile industry, for all Qlik products and services, including Qlik Cloud, Qlik Sense, and Qlik Data Integration.

Developed exclusively for the requirements of the automotive industry by the VDA (Association of the German Automotive Industry) and the governance organization ENX Association, TISAX provides standardized information security assessments for the industry and are conducted by accredited independent audit providers.

The TISAX standard seeks to establish a mature information security level in the automotive industry by creating a mutually accepted certificate for suppliers under one global standard. Certification depends on meeting requirements in four areas: information security, connections to third parties, data protection and prototype protection.

By creating one common standard, all participants in the automotive ecosystem benefit from reduced cost, effort, and complexity while allowing for comparable results between participants.

“We strive to deliver our customers the highest level of security within Qlik’s products so they can comfortably support their efforts with analytics that leverage all of their relevant data,” said Francisco Mateo-Sidron, Senior Vice President EMEA for Qlik. “TISAX compliance is a key requirement for any company operating successfully in the automotive industry and we are proud to have our entire product portfolio acknowledged as achieving this important designation.”

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

