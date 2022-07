NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man attempted to rob the Truist Bank at Colonial Avenue and 21st Street in Ghent on Tuesday morning, Norfolk police say.

No injuries have been reported and the call came in at 10:11 a.m.

The suspect fled the bank and there’s no photo of him at this time.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.