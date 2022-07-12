ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Victim identified, persons of interest sought in homicide of Tacoma man in Renton

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUzi2_0gcwbsK000

Police in Renton are seeking help from the public to identify two men described as persons of interest in the Saturday fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Tacoma man.

Renton Police Department released two images Sunday of the men they are seeking. The shooting occurred about 1:37 a.m. in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South, according to police. Responding officers found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Monday by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Aaron Coe. The office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the identifies of the persons of interest was asked to contact a detective by calling 425-430-7632 or emailing cedwards@rentonwa.gov. The case number is 22-7005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuV69_0gcwbsK000
Renton Police Department released two images Sunday of men described as persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Tacoma man. Detectives are seeking help from the public to identify the men. Renton Police Department

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man dies after Fourth of July drive-by shooting

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 19-year-old man who died after he was shot on the Fourth of July in Federal Way. Matthew Saelor died from a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide. Saelor was shot on July 4 and transported that night to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. After three days in extreme critical condition, Saelor died on July 7.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies investigating double shooting in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lynnwood on Wednesday afternoon. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest for a report of a shooting at around 2 p.m. The victims,...
LYNNWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
The News Tribune

Tacoma men thought cops wouldn’t chase them after Poulsbo bank heist. They were wrong

Two Tacoma men were pursued and arrested after robbing a Poulsbo bank, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office reported. The robbery took place late Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the office. After one of the men allegedly robbed the bank in the Poulsbo Walmart parking lot, he ran outside where the other man was waiting in a red pickup. As they drove away, the Poulsbo Police Department put out a call for the robbery with a description of the getaway vehicle. Five minutes later, a Kitsap deputy recognized the truck on state Route 3 and began to pursue it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Renton Police Department
KING 5

Drive-by shooting injures 2 teens in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two teens were injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). Several teens were walking on the sidewalk on the 3500 block of 164th Street Southwest when a boy and a girl were hit by gunfire, according to SCSO. The group of teens returned fire at the suspects in a vehicle.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The News Tribune

Man sentenced to prison for fatal stabbing at Tacoma apartment during argument over loan

A man was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison Tuesday for stabbing a person to death last year at a downtown Tacoma apartment complex. Raymond Manues, 36, pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court to first-degree manslaughter in the July 8, 2021 fatal stabbing of Victor Martin Lee Davis, 44. According to charging documents, the incident occurred during an argument over $500 the victim reportedly owed Manues for the purchase of a scooter. Manues was punched during the altercation.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thurston County child recovering after unknown exposure to amphetamines

A Thurston County child is recovering after being exposed to and testing positive for amphetamines, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the 21-month-old boy was brought to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma by his parents after they observed erratic behavior, including the boy’s inability to sleep or sit still.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
norfolkneradio.com

Pierce Man who allegedly shot officer has bond reduced

A 27-year-old rural Pierce man accused of firing shots in the direction of law enforcement officers in June made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. According to Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News, Colby Huff appeared before County Judge Ross Stoffer without an attorney. An eight-count complaint charges Huff with two counts each of attempted first-degree assault on an officer, use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats, plus one count each of false reporting and tampering with physical evidence.
NORFOLK, NE
Chronicle

Toddler Tests Positive for Stimulant After Visiting Thurston County Park, Deputies Say

A toddler tested positive for amphetamines after visiting an Thurston County park with family, sparking rumors of methamphetamine exposure on social media. The child’s parents believe, through process of elimination, that he was exposed to amphetamines at Burfoot Park at around 3-4:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Man fatally shot in Auburn has been identified

The man who was shot and killed in Auburn on July 7 has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner as 36-year-old Brian Srey. Srey was killed by multiple gunshot wounds and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical examiner. Just before...
AUBURN, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
2K+
Followers
238
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy