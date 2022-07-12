Victim identified, persons of interest sought in homicide of Tacoma man in Renton

Police in Renton are seeking help from the public to identify two men described as persons of interest in the Saturday fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Tacoma man.

Renton Police Department released two images Sunday of the men they are seeking. The shooting occurred about 1:37 a.m. in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South, according to police. Responding officers found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified Monday by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Aaron Coe. The office said he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the identifies of the persons of interest was asked to contact a detective by calling 425-430-7632 or emailing cedwards@rentonwa.gov. The case number is 22-7005.