MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO