Polk County, IA

Polk County Health confirms Iowa’s 2nd case of monkeypox

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Public health officials in Iowa’s largest county have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Polk County. According to a news release from the Polk County Health Department, the patient...

www.kglonews.com

KGLO News

National suicide line gets makeover; Iowa ready for 988 launch

DES MOINES — Just like 911, organizers behind the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) hope it becomes easy to remember for the public. The switch to 988 happens Saturday, with preparation ramping up in states, including Iowa. The NSPL takes calls 24/7 from those experiencing a mental-health, substance-use or suicide crisis.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Two searches underway for missing girls on Iowa waterways

DES MOINES — Separate search efforts are underway this morning on waterways in central and eastern Iowa for girls who went missing on Wednesday. Des Moines police say the search is back underway on the Raccoon River for an 11-year-old girl. She’s presumed drowned after rafting with friends on the river last night. Police say the girl got off the raft, went underwater and didn’t surface.
DES MOINES, IA
KGLO News

Iowa and Minnesota poultry associations merge

URBANDALE — The Iowa Poultry Association and Chicken and Egg Association of Minnesota merged on July 1st into the new North Central Poultry Association (NCPA) with headquarters in Urbandale, Iowa. Kevin Stiles led the former Iowa association and is now the executive director of the new entity. “A little...
URBANDALE, IA
KGLO News

State working with resettlement groups to fill open jobs with refugees

DES MOINES — Iowa has a labor shortage at the same time there’s an influx of refugees, so Iowa Workforce Development is now partnering with resettlement groups to place Iowa’s newest residents in jobs. Stephanie Moris, director of the Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa, says before a...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa State University study finds inflation hitting rural areas harder

AMES — An Iowa State University analysis shows rural households are being disproportionately impacted by rising inflation. The study finds disposable income for rural residents is down 38% — compared to 17% in cities. ISU researcher Dave Peters says that means rural communities have less of a safety...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa to host State Games of America

AMES — Iowa is hosting its first-ever State Games of America later this month. It’s an Olympic-style event featuring competition between State Games medal winners from across the nation July 27th through the 31st. Katie Kramer, director of sports and competition for the games, says there will be...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

State regulators hear again from landowners on carbon pipelines

DES MOINES — More than one dozen people addressed the Iowa Utilities Board Tuesday, asking regulators to block the use of eminent domain by companies seeking to seize land for carbon pipelines in the state. Kathy Stockdale of Iowa Falls said two of the proposed pipeline routes go through...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Hotter, drier weather likely ahead for Iowa into August

DES MOINES — The long-range forecasts are calling for hot and dry conditions to persist likely into August for Iowa and the rest of the Missouri River basin. Meteorologist Doug Kluck, the climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, says the outlook for the next month shows plenty of summertime heat for much of the nation’s midsection. “Above-normal temperatures are going to be prevalent, Texas up through the Central Plains, really the whole probability extends all the way up to Canada,” Kluck says, “but the strongest and probably the warmest and the biggest anomalies are going to be to the Central and Southern Plains.”
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Tonight’s full moon promises to be the biggest, brightest of 2022

MASON CITY — Before hitting the hay tonight, Iowans should be sure to check out the July “supermoon,” what promises to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmer’s Almanac, says tonight’s gem in the sky is known as the “Buck Moon.” Geiger says, “That’s because the velvety antlers of the male deer that start to sprout in the springtime, by the time we get to July, they’re pointed and they’re hardened.”
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Double-check before you double-click on Amazon Prime Days deals

DES MOINES — As the world’s biggest online retailer celebrates its birthday today and Wednesday with sales on a wide range of products, Iowans are warned to be doubly cautious before they double-click. Amazon’s two-day Prime Days event is compared to Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but Bao...
IOWA STATE

