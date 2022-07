What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United and Barcelona are now closing in on a transfer fee agreement for Raphinha while Chelsea have opened talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma and Jose Mourinho is contemplating on giving free agent Paulo Dybala a chance to replace him.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO