National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

Well, I guess slipping to number two on this list is better than being first. Last year, some surveys listed the Snake River as the most endangered in the United States. The Snake River runs near my home. Just across the street, in fact. I tell this to people around the country. That I can walk about the length of two football fields and then have a step of nearly 500 feet. The river has some pollution issues. This isn’t unusual. Most long rivers pass through agricultural lands at some point. There’s often runoff from fertilizers and, in some cases, manure. In some parts of the country, farmers are forced to store some of the waste. Some days I look at the river and it looks greenish/gray. Some of the colors may simply come from typical soil erosion. After all, a lot of dust blows around our dry climate.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO