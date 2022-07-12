ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Mason City man enters guilty plea to burglary, domestic abuse charges

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of burglary has entered a guilty plea. 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior is accused of breaking into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place...

www.kglonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea man pleads guilty for limited release to care for wife

(ABC 6 News) - An Albert Lea man entered guilty pleas in six Olmsted and Freeborn County criminal cases Monday and Tuesday. Kevin Haymore, 56, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree drug possession and sale and 3rd-degree drug possession. In exchange, Haymore asked the state to release him for 90 days to...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KGLO News

Forest City woman accused of stealing almost $4000 from grandmother pleads not guilty

FOREST CITY — A Forest City woman has pleaded not guilty to stealing almost $4000 from her grandmother. 35-year-old Ashley Hesley is accused of using a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without her permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8th of last year and March 16th of this year, with the total of the purchases being $3935.
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

Charles City duo arrested for violent robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two people have been arrested for a weekend robbery-assault in Floyd County. Court documents say it happened Sunday in Charles City. Darius Mensel Mason, 41 of Charles City, and Kathyleen Mason, 39 of Charles City, are accused of attacking someone with a dangerous weapon and robbing them.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City woman accused of fraud, forgery sentenced to probation

MASON CITY — A Mason City woman arrested earlier this year on several outstanding warrants has been sentenced to probation. 28-year-old Mariah Jurgena was arrested on May 18th in the area of 21st and South Grover and was possessing methamphetamine at the time. Authorities were searching for Jurgena as...
MASON CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Mason City, IA
KIMT

Teen sentenced for vandalizing a school in Butler County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Vandalizing school property and leading law enforcement on a car chase results in probation for a northeast Iowa teen. Dakota James Moeller, 19 of Cedar Falls, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to follow any recommended substance abuse treatment.
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Guilty Plea#Sentencing#Violent Crime
977thebolt.com

Two-vehicle accident yesterday in Humboldt

Humboldt, IA – There was a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of County K Road and Highway 3 yesterday afternoon in Humboldt. KHBT spoke with Humboldt County Sheriff Dean Kruger on scene about what witnesses told investigators in initial reports regarding the accident. Humboldt Fire Chief Jim Gronbach...
HUMBOLDT, IA
KCCI.com

Patrol: Iowa woman crashes vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A driver fell asleep at the wheel Wednesday near Iowa Falls, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Mallard Avenue and 30th Street. The unidentified 20-year-old woman drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a pickup truck, state patrol...
IOWA FALLS, IA
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 96

State Patrol – Hayfield Woman Injured in Alcohol Involved Crash

Mantorville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is indicating alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening that sent a Hayfield woman to the hospital. The crash was reported around 7:15 PM in Dodge County. The State Patrol says 34-year-old Molly Loomis was the lone occupant of a small SUV when it crashed into the ditch along Highway 57 near the intersection with Dodge County Road 22 about 4 1/2 miles north of Mantorville.
dailyadvent.com

Waterloo school board responds after alleged racism at softball game

Waterloo East's Aalonna Ford leaps into the air to save an errant throw as Charles City's Madie Lensing slides safely into third Thursday during a Class 4A regional softball game in Charles City. WATERLOO — After allegations of racist taunts at an East High School softball game, the Board of Education...
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Fired WGCC GM Sues Alleging Racist & Sexist Behavior

The former General Manager of the Waverly Golf and Country Club is suing his former employer, alleging he was prevented from curtailing offensive racial and sexual comments and actions by members, and then was fired for bringing it to the attention of the Executive Board. Wes Gade alleges in the suit that a member once opined that “Tiger Woods would make a good slave.” Gade also says members referred to female employees in derogatory terms and would touch them inappropriately. The lawsuit specifically names Tom Ray and claims he perpetrated much of the racist and sexist behavior. Ray, who is married to former Board President and current member LuAnn Ray, allegedly shoved ice down the front of a female employee’s shirt and followed that up with a sexually charged comment. He is also accused of giving female employee’s unwanted massages. Gade says after he sent a letter to the member of the Executive Board regarding these actions, his performance was questioned and he was let go. Gade is suing for actual and punitive damages.
WAVERLY, IA
KGLO News

Meeting tomorrow night on future of State Highway 122 on Mason City’s west side

MASON CITY — The City of Mason City along with the Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a public information meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the proposed feasibility study on State Highway 122 between Winnebago Way and the western city limits in Mason City. WHKS was hired...
K92.3

Waterloo Restaurant to Return 10 Years After Closing

A Waterloo restaurant is back and will be opening in a new location. Earlier this month, news came out that a popular Waterloo plans to reopen in a new location. The kicker?. It closed about ten years ago. Carpenters Diner in Waterloo closed its doors for the final time in...
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa doctor loses legal challenge to licensing sanctions

A Polk County judge has upheld the state’s right to sanction an Iowa doctor who surrendered his Minnesota license while under investigation for substandard care. In a lawsuit filed late last year, Dr. Dennis Colby, 67, of the Iowa Specialty Clinic in Belmond, Iowa, claimed the Iowa Board of Medicine couldn’t legally penalize him for “the mere surrender of his license to practice medicine in the state of Minnesota.”
IOWA STATE
KIMT

2 north Iowans claim big Iowa Lottery prizes

CLIVE, Iowa — It’s been a lucky couple of days for some north Iowans. Randall Oelmann of Cresco won the $100,000 prize in Iowa Lottery’s “Cash” scratch game after purchasing a ticket at Fareway in Cresco. He claimed his prize Monday at Mason City’s regional office.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy