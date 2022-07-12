Mason City man enters guilty plea to burglary, domestic abuse charges

The former General Manager of the Waverly Golf and Country Club is suing his former employer, alleging he was prevented from curtailing offensive racial and sexual comments and actions by members, and then was fired for bringing it to the attention of the Executive Board. Wes Gade alleges in the suit that a member once opined that “Tiger Woods would make a good slave.” Gade also says members referred to female employees in derogatory terms and would touch them inappropriately. The lawsuit specifically names Tom Ray and claims he perpetrated much of the racist and sexist behavior. Ray, who is married to former Board President and current member LuAnn Ray, allegedly shoved ice down the front of a female employee’s shirt and followed that up with a sexually charged comment. He is also accused of giving female employee’s unwanted massages. Gade says after he sent a letter to the member of the Executive Board regarding these actions, his performance was questioned and he was let go. Gade is suing for actual and punitive damages.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO