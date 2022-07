A Belleville man has been convicted of second-degree robbery following a trial in Essex County, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Stephens says on Sept. 18, 2021, Jose Rivera, 58, of Belleville, entered a gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue in Newark with another individual. Rivera used force to demand the gas station attendant hand over all the money he had on him. The gas station attendant, who was alone, did not resist and gave Rivera $850 in cash.

BELLEVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO