Reeves' Peach Farm in Hartselle, like so many farms throughout the state, is doing all it can to combat the drought that currently affects North Alabama. The Reeves family has been farming their peaches on a plot of land east of Interstate 65 for four generations. On Wednesday, David Reeves told WAAY 31 how the major drought has affected this year's crop so far and what they're doing to make sure it can still produce a high-quality yield.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO