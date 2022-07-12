Wisconsin DOJ joins 20 states in push for ghost gun regulations

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is joining 20 other states in calling for regulations governing ghost guns.

The weapons, which are usually homemade and don’t require background checks, have come under scrutiny after being used in crimes.

“Treating ghost guns the same as other firearms will help make communities safer,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said. “This common-sense step to help fight gun violence should be upheld.”

The regulations pushed by Kaul and others would require people to pass a background check before purchasing the weapon parts kits often used to build ghost guns. The rule would allow law enforcement to trace self-made guns used in crimes.

Kaul joins the Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.