National French Fry Day Is July 13; Get Free Fries In Twin Falls

By Greg Jannetta
 3 days ago
We have a little more motivation this week in the Magic Valley to get over hump day. How do free french fries sound on Wednesday, July 13?. National French Fry Day is celebrated annually on July 13 in the United States. It's the day that you can enjoy free orders in...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Red Flag Warning for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expected thunderstorms this afternoon could pose a fire threat to areas south of the Snake River in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple regions in Southern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. The scattered thunderstorms could produce lightening and strong wind gust up to 50 mph that could push potential fires. Areas south of Twin Falls, the Goose Creek area near Oakley, and Raft River Range are impacted by the Red Flag Warning which remains in effect until about 10 p.m. Northeastern Nevada is also under a Red Flag Warning. Other parts of the Magic Valley have been issued a heat advisory and include Lincoln, Minidoka and parts of Blaine County.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Gas Prices Drop in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Despite fuel prices falling a few cents at Idaho gas pumps, drivers are still paying for some of the most expensive fuel in the country. AAA Idaho says the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Gem State is $5.21, four cents less than a week ago and far more than the national average of $4.68. Idaho has the seventh most expensive fuel in the country behind states like California, Oregon, and Washington. Locally, Twin Falls has the highest average price per gallon in the state at $5.32; Boise is just a cent cheaper. Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene have some of the cheapest gas at under $5 a gallon. “The Rockies region is generally one of the last to react to national gas price trends, good or bad. We’re just beginning to see some savings at the pump in our area, and hopefully the trend will continue," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. Prices began the downward trend as crude oil prices fell from about $122 to $104 a barrel. AAA Idaho predicts fuel prices to "teeter-totter" through the rest of the summer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Teacher Calls it Quits Over School LGBTQ Policy

Jaren Thompson won’t play the school district’s game. The veteran teacher told the Board of Education he’s walking away from the classroom because he can’t support woke gender policies. Some have been in place for several years. Thompson is a devout man and cited several recent court cases to bolster his position. Cases the school’s lawyers have likely also followed and noted.
TWIN FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho School District Seeks To Hire Armed Security Officers

Although most Idaho schools are out for summer vacation, the thoughts of school security are on the minds of school officials throughout the Gem State. In the past, school officials discussed the possibility of allowing armed teachers in the classroom as a means to allow teachers to protect their students. Some legislators have proposed a new law to legally arm teachers and others at the school.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho school district discusses implementing 'armed security guards' in schools

Originally published July 11 on KTVB.COM. In the wake of multiple mass shootings, including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, schools around the country are prioritizing more security and safety in buildings, including the Twin Falls School District. The school board...
TWIN FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

