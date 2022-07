The Lovable Losers are living up to the latter part of the moniker halfway through the season.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The Chicago Cubs passed the halfway point of the 2022 season last week with little more than a whimper. As of the writing of this article, the Northsiders currently sit tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates for third place in the NL Central, are on pace for just under 100 losses, and are double-digit games back of the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers atop the division. With that being the case, let’s take a look back at the first half and tease out a few stories of interest for the Loveable Losers.

