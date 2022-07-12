ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community grant ideas and road construction update: Three takeaways from Waynesboro City Council

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader
WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro City Council worked through a loaded agenda with efficiency during Monday night’s meeting, and there was plenty for residents to be aware of heading into council’s next meeting on July 25. Here’s a quick rundown of what we learned.

City lays out plans for community grant funding

The second public hearing as part of the Community Development Block Grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development was held during Monday night’s meeting, and though there were no speakers, opportunity still exists for members of the public to make their voices heard about how the money should be used in the city’s Annual Action Plan.

As the plan currently stands, the $187,537 from the grants have been divided between four major areas.

The first is the completion of the Fourth Street pedestrian crossing, which has been allocated $106,899, though council member Lana Williams raised the question of how much money had already been put into the project. While city staff did not have that answer right away, the project has been a part of the Annual Action Plan dating back to the FY2019 cycle.

The plan also allocates $15,000 to yet-to-be-determined projects in the Port Republic Road neighborhood. City staff has been working with residents and consultants on a community action plan for the neighborhood, and that plan will help determine which projects will receive the grant funding. That plan is slated to be presented to council sometime in August.

The WARM shelter is also slated to receive $28,131, which represents the maximum amount that could be allocated under the public services cap of the funding. The remaining $37,507 has been set aside for grant administration fees.

Members of the public that still want to provide input and comments on the Annual Action Plan have until July 20 to do so. You can send in your feedback via email to planning@ci.waynesboro.va.us or via mail to City of Waynesboro Planning Division, 503 W. Main Street, Suite 204, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Council plans to adopt the plan at their meeting July 25.

What's with all the construction on the roads?

Representatives from Columbia Gas of Virginia gave a presentation updating the progress of their various projects replacing outdated gas lines within Waynesboro city limits. At present, there are two projects ongoing with a third around Alphin Avenue set to begin next month.

Both of the current projects have been underway since the spring. The 13th Street project is set to be completed in October, and the Main Street project is set to be completed by the end of August.

All three projects are part of the Steps to Advance Virginia’s Energy Plan (SAVE) program, which is state legislation that has been in effect since 2010. The focus of the projects is to replace “priority pipes,” which are pipes that are bare or ineffectively coated that were installed between 1930 and 1960. The overall idea of the plan is to replace infrastructure that are at risk of compromising system integrity, such as various failures or reducing greenhouse emissions.

There are no projects from Columbia Gas of Virginia set for 2023, and they are actively planning out projects for 2024.

New noise ordinance on its way

Council introduced updates to the noise ordinance Monday night, with hopes to pass the new rules at their next meeting. In particular, the noise ordinance expands the enforcement period to include the daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and adds specificity to the definition of noise and enforcement parameters.

Under the new ordinance, the enforcement standard is now “plainly audible and discernible sound” 100 feet or more from the source of the noise.

Other notes from the meeting

  • While not a part of discussion for the evening, the city did adopt the updated animal ordinance that restricts the number of chickens residents can own within city limits to 16. Roosters are expressly prohibited. Any chicken or rooster owners will have until July 1, 2025 to comply with the new ordinance.
  • Council member Dr. Sam Hostetter will be holding a constituent meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12 at Constitution Park.
  • The city introduced an alcohol ordinance that would bring it into compliance with newer legislation from the Virginia General Assembly. The ordinance updates the licensing process and fees for various alcohol producers and distributors. That ordinance will be considered for adoption at the July 25 city council meeting.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

