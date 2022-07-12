Sticky Situations Owner Is Obsessed with All Things Honey

Image via CBS3.

Stephen Clemente, owner of Sticky Situations at Bucks County’s Peddler’s Village, is obsessed with all things honey, writes Alicia Roberts for CBS 3 Philly.

“We’ve got 54 different honey varietals, all raw, all made with bees who start their lives here in Bucks County,” he said. “We have honey butter, honey mustard, raw unfiltered honey, we also tap our own trees, we make maple and apple syrup.”

The food chemist by trade is also quick to point to all of the health benefits that honey has to offer.

“When you ingest honey, it’s a detoxifier, it’s a cleanser,” said Clemente. “It wants to kill all bad things.”

While he was growing up, dinner meant family time for the self-described foodie. Now, Clemente hopes to help all of his customers create meals that will nourish their families which will in turn help them create priceless memories.

“For me, creating products that people are going to take home and use at their dinner table it’s kind of a lineage that my mom and grandmother instilled in me at a young age, that’s what I love,” he said.