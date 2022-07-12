ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

University of Vermont allots $10m for Blackstone Real Estate Partners X

By Kali Persall
 2 days ago

The University of Vermont and State Agricultural College has approved a $10 million commitment to Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, according to a recent board meeting document.

The Associated Press

D.A. Davidson Acts as Financial Adviser to Timber Automation on Its Sale to USNR

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- D.A. Davidson announced today that it served as financial adviser to Timber Automation (Timber), a portfolio company of Blue Sage Capital, on its sale to USNR, a division of Wood Technologies International, a portfolio company of One Equity Partners. Timber’s roots date back to the early 1990s and throughout its 30-plus years of industry experience, the company has expanded to become a leading provider of log & lumber equipment, optimization & controls and aftermarket parts for the wood processing industry. Timber operates out of three facilities, two in the southeast U.S. and one in eastern Canada. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005778/en/ USNR will benefit from Timber’s position in the timber-belt and cross-selling opportunities with new and existing customers. Timber will in turn benefit from USNR’s global capabilities and integrated resources. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Henley appoints Rodrigo Mansur as US Investment Director

BOSTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Henley USA, part of Henley Investment Management, an international investment and fund management firm with a focus on private equity real estate, announces the appointment of Rodrigo Mansur as US Investment Director based in Henley’s Boston office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005080/en/ Rodrigo Mansur, US Investment Director, Henley (Photo: Business Wire)
BOSTON, MA
decrypt.co

Crypto Lender Celsius Is 'Deeply Insolvent’, Says Vermont’s Financial Regulator

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation also indicated that “until recently, Celsius was operating without regulatory oversight.”. On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) alerted investors to exercise caution with the crypto lender Celsius. It called the lender “deeply insolvent” and operated without a proper license....
VERMONT STATE
Benzinga

Vinco Ventures Appoints Ted Farnsworth As Co-CEO

Vinco Ventures Inc BBIG has appointed Ted Farnsworth as co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Lisa King, current CEO of Vinco Ventures, effective June 8, 2022. Farnsworth and King will lead the company as co-CEOs. As Co-Founder and Chairman of ZASH Global Media and Entertainment, Farnsworth was instrumental, along with Vinco and...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Banks Largely Trail Asian and Hispanic Banks In Number And Assets — Hurting Their Ability To Boost Black Wealth

New data show Black banks fall extremely short in number and assets compared to banks owned by other ethnic groups across the United States. Exactly 19 Black-owned banks had $7 billion in assets of the first quarter of this year, based on the “Mid-Year 2022 Minority Bank And Thrift Review” by Creative Investment Research. In contrast , 77 Asian-owned banks had $172 billion in assets and 33 Hispanic-owned banks had $141.6 billion in assets during the same time.
ECONOMY
financefeeds.com

FINMA-regulated crypto bank Sygnum taps banking giants to board

Sygnum has announced the addition of two executives to its Board of Directors, Fernando Luis Vázquez Cao, CEO of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, and Al-Noor Ramji, Tata Motors board member and former Prudential Chief Digital Officer. The crypto-specialist bank is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Crypto plunge is cautionary tale for public pension funds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story published July 10, 2022, about pension funds that have invested in cryptocurrencies in recent years, The Associated Press listed two different values for the same cryptocurrency purchase by the Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund. The correct amount is $25 million, not $15 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Bank of New York Mellon: Q2 Earnings Insights

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon missed estimated earnings by 8.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Payments Processor Stripe Lowers Internal Valuation By 28%: WSJ

Payments firm Stripe, which was last valued by private investors at $95 billion, has cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, reported Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter. Stripe informed staff that the internal share price was $29, compared to $40 in the most recent...
MARKETS

