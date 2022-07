Blood lead levels of children in the Midwest are exceedingly high, and a new investigation shows lead water pipes are only part of the problem. As Allison Kite of the Missouri Independent reports: “Lead is a dangerous neurotoxin, and scientists agree there is no safe level of lead in humans’ blood. Elevated blood lead levels can cause lost IQ points, behavioral problems and, in high doses, death. Young children are especially vulnerable to the toxin because their bodies absorb more of it.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO