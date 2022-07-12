ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income

WIS-TV
 2 days ago

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through...

www.wistv.com

CNET

Could You Get $300 in Child Tax Credit? See if You Qualify for Money From Your State

Last year, the enhanced child tax credit provided millions of parents in the US with financial relief. The last payment was disbursed in December, increasing the number of children in poverty from 12.1% to 17% and putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
Kiplinger

Best Banks for Retirees

Why it won: TD offers a dedicated checking account with perks well suited to retirees, who get to skip fees on some savings accounts, too. For in-person services, TD has branches that stretch along the East Coast. Standout account: 60 Plus Checking has a low, $250 minimum daily balance requirement...
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: Is Your State Sending You More Money?

For millions of parents, the enhanced child tax credit was a major financial relief in 2021. But when it ended in January, the proportion of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, as well as gas and grocery prices, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
Kiplinger

3 Ways to Get Future Lifetime Income with Annuities

Other than Social Security or pensions, an annuity is the only financial product that can guarantee lifetime income. If you want to secure future income with an annuity, you have three main choices. Each can be appropriate for nonqualified (taxable) accounts as well as IRAs and Roth IRAs. Each has its pros and cons.
Kiplinger

How to Use Your Estate Plan to Save on Taxes While You’re Still Alive!

First, upstream basis is not about fishing! It is about using your estate plan to reduce capital gains or income tax. While estate taxes only affect the wealthiest of the wealthy, with the runup in stock prices and real estate values, capital gains taxes can be a real issue for many people. One possible solution involves using a tool called an upstream power of appointment trust.
The Independent

Pausing pension contributions for a year ‘may dent retirement pot by thousands’

People who pause their workplace pension contributions for just a year due to cost-of-living pressures may end up thousands of pounds worse off in retirement than if they had continued paying in, calculations suggest.Someone who started working with a salary of £25,000 per year and paid the minimum contributions from the age of 22 could end up with nearly £457,000 in retirement, pensions provider Standard Life calculated.But if they paused at the age of 35 for just one year, they could end up with just over £444,000 by the age of 68 – nearly £13,000 less than if they had...
TheStreet

What Is Form 5329: Additional Taxes on Qualified Retirement Plans?

We all know we need to save for the future, but what happens if you contribute more than the annual limit to your retirement or health savings account (HSA)? What happens if you need to take the money out of an IRA before you reach retirement age, or you take money from a 529 plan and don't spend it on qualified education expenses?
Kiplinger

Taxes on I Bonds in 9 Common Situations

As investors seek to insulate their portfolio from rising inflation and the bumpy stock market, many are turning to Series I savings bonds (I bonds). Right now, I bonds are paying an interest rate of 9.62%. But don't just focus on the investment return. I bonds also have important tax advantages for owners. Interest earned on I bonds is exempt from state and local taxation, but owners can also defer federal income tax on the accrued interest for up to 30 years.
