Environment

Tropical Weather Outlook for Tue, July 12th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.

By National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. This system is expected to meander...

Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Tropical downpours loom for Texas, Louisiana

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely tracking a disturbance over the north-central Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development into the middle of the week. Regardless of whether a system evolves, downpours that can produce flash flooding but also alleviate ongoing drought conditions are forecast. The tropical season in the basin officially...
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Potential tropical trouble brewing in gulf

Hurricane experts are putting Texas residents on alert for a potentially fast-forming tropical system now churning off the coast of Louisiana. Should conditions remain favorable, a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week as it moves westward toward the Texas coast. As of Sunday, there was no...
TEXAS STATE
State
Louisiana State
natureworldnews.com

Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022: Tropical Disturbance May Turn Into Tropical Storm Bonnie

The Atlantic hurricane season is heating up, because of the situation, the National Hurricane Center are tracking three storms over the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. On Monday, the tropical disturbance causing widespread showers and thunderstorms in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean intensified into Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

NOAA tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking three “tropical waves” — bands of west-moving low pressure — in the Atlantic Ocean.Two of the bands are in the Caribbean, while one is further out by Africa.Tropical waves are wide stretches of low pressure over the ocean that move from east to west, and can occasionally form tropical cyclones, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.Areas of low pressure can also bring rain.Currently, no new tropical cyclones are expected over the next five days, according to the NHC.There have already been three named storms in the Atlantic this hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady - Colorado State

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Forecasters at Colorado State University on Thursday held steady the number of hurricanes they expect to appear in the Atlantic during 2022. In an update to their closely watched outlook, Colorado State meteorologists said they continue to forecast 10 hurricanes, of which five are expected to be major with sustained winds above 111 miles per hour (179 km per hour), in the season that began on June 1.
COLORADO STATE
Weather
Environment
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Incoming Tropical Rainstorm May Bring Relief to Drought Stricken Southest

AccuWeather experts predict that drought-quenching showers, flooding downpours, and gusty thunderstorms will continue to target the southern United States until the later half of this week. The rainy pattern is still being pushed mostly by a stalled cold front, but a disorganized tropical rainfall along the northern Gulf of Mexico's coastlines may bring extra troubles.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Homegrown Development of Tropical Storm to Form in the Gulf of Mexico

The tropical disturbance could potentially be the next named storm in the Atlantic basin, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The national weather news channel forecasts that the 'homegrown' tropical depression could emerge in the northern Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, anywhere along the coast from Louisiana to northwestern Florida. Meteorologists warn that it could worsen the ongoing concerns in the Southeast for floods.
LOUISIANA STATE

