Philadelphia, PA

Moorestown Native Helps U.S. Take Title at World Lacrosse Women’s Championship

 2 days ago

Marie McCool (4) was awarded player of the game after tallying two goals and an assist in the United States' 18-3 quarterfinal win over JapaImage and caption via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Moorestown’s Marie McCool helped the United States team beat Canada and win the World Lacrosse Women’s Championship for the fourth consecutive year, writes Melanie Heller for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The midfielder had a great showing in both the semi-final against Australia and the final game. She notched an assist during the semi-final game that ended in a triumphant 17 to 2 for the U.S.

She had an even better night during the final, where she scored three goals for her fifth hat trick in eight games in Towson, Maryland.

The U.S. and Canada met in the final for the third straight time. The Americans had the advantage before the Saturday game in knowing they already won the first two showdowns, which they have now rounded out with a third win.

The win also marks the first time since the inception of the World Championship in 1982 that the host country has come out at the top.

“It’s all about the players,” said U.S. coach Jenny Levy. “We have a great mix of veterans who have been here before and young guys who are exciting and electric and going through this for the first time.”

Read more about Marie McCool in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

